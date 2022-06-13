Bidding set to Close on 5 BR/2 BA Brick Home in Merrimac Shores--Hampton, VA announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding of an auction on a 5 BR/2 BA brick home on .19 +/- acre corner lot in the Merrimac Shores neighborhood of Hampton, VA, with a 2 car detached garage/shop and located only 1 block from the Hampton River on Wednesday, June 15 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“LOCATION--LOCATION--LOCATION!! This solid well built home is located only one block from the Hampton River, 2.3 miles from Hampton University, 3 miles from Hampton VA Medical Center, 5 miles from Buckroe Beach & Park, 4 miles to Hampton Coliseum, 8 miles to Langley Air Force Base,” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss this opportunity to purchase this property.”
The auction’s date: Wednesday, June 15 at 11 am
Address: 203 Porter Ave., Hampton, VA 23669
Highlights:
• Well built 5 BR/2 BA brick home on .19 +/- acre corner lot in the Merrimac Shores neighborhood of Hampton, VA
• This home measures 2,863+/- sf. and features a kitchen (all appliances convey); living room w/fireplace; dining room; den; office; laundry room; attic
• Hardwood flooring throughout home
• Detached 2 bay garage/shop (600 +/- sf.)
• Heating: boiler/hot water & fireplace; Cooling: central AC (not working)
• Public water, sewer & gas; gas water heater
• Concrete driveway & fenced rear yard
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Blue Box Auction Gallery at 757-550-0285 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Blue Box Auction Gallery
+1 757-550-0285
info@nichollsauction.com
Blue Box Auction Gallery