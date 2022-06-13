MetaSTON NFT and MetaDex – A Meeting of Blockchain, Web 3.0, and the Metaverse for the Good
Mainston, the leading blockchain company behind STON, is making its foray into the Metaverse with MetaDex and MetaSTON NFT.
Mainston (whiteBIT:STON)
In the next 10 years, the market share for Metaverse firms is expected to increase by 14 times its current value of 47 Billion USD, amassing a valuation of over 650 Billion to 1 Trillion USD by 2028.”TALLINN, ESTONIA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mainston has always focused on adopting cutting-edge technology, mainly the Metaverse, to improve the industry. As part of that, Mainston recently partnered with an incredibly accomplished group of developers working on a revolutionary project called MetaDex.
What is MetaDex? It is a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) under development, a 100% Web 3.0 application powered by the Polygon network. Once ready, the platform will allow its users to invest in the best of Metaverse worlds through its one-of-a-kind and decentralized ERC-20 token. The DAO will also have a unique voting system that will enable the participants to decide how the platform should use its protocol treasury.
It makes MetaDex the first of its kind decentralized platform in the world, protecting its users against any manipulation and hate with the help of an inbuilt democratic voting system. It will also come with a reputational ranking system driven by the users' participation in the voting system.
Today, all those who hold STON have a fantastic opportunity in front of them. They stand to get early access to MetaDex before it goes public towards the end of this year. Participating STON holders can lock their STONs between May 2 and Oct 1, 2022, to enter the ongoing MetaSTON NFT promotion.
After the promotion ends, all of the locked STONs will be released and returned to the respective participants, and each one will receive their own MetaSTON NFT card, which will be their key to the Metaverse. You could win one of three MetaSTON NFT cards: Silver Mint, Gold Win, and Black Imperium. The type of card you win will ultimately depend on the number of STONs locked during the promotion.
The Black Imperium MetaSTON NFT card is reserved for the top 50 participants with the most locked STONs during the promotion. They will also get access to the largest airdrop of the MetaDex tokens in the coming days and the chance to acquire additional tokens at discounted rates. The following 200 participants with the most locked STONs will be eligible for the Gold Win MetaSTON NFT card. The Silver Mint MetaSTON NFT card will go to the next 9,999 participants with the most STONs locked.
Now, the Mainston network will gain from this promotion in many ways. Not only will they get early access to the trillion-dollar industry of the Metaverse by simply pledging their STONs for the duration of the summer of 2022, but they will also benefit from the potential increase in the value of STON in the months to follow. Also to be noted is that the MetaSTON NFTs minted during this promotion will be the only ones to be minted this way, making these cards grow in value too. So, it is a massive win-win situation for anyone holding STONs.
