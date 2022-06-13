Reader’s Digest Celebrates 24th Annual Trusted Brands Awards with the Most Trusted Brands and Personalities in Singapore

Trusted Brand Singapore Award 2022 Logos Trusted Brand Singapore Award 2022 Recipients Trusted Brand Singapore Award 2022 Most Trusted Personalities

Find out which brands or top personalities were voted the Most Trusted Brands Singapore and Most Trusted Personalities in Singapore for 2022.

SINGAPORE, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local celebrities and companies gathered to celebrate the Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands and People Awards at the Conrad Hotel, Singapore on 9th June 2022.

The event was a double celebration, with Reader’s Digest hosting the 24th Annual Trusted Brands Awards as well as this year marking 100 years on the global publishing landscape. As a global brand with 23 editions in 41 countries, Reader’s Digest has published more than 40,000 articles that inform and entertain and sold more than 10 billion magazine copies. We are proud to celebrate a century of laughter, changing lives, and journalistic excellence.

The Trusted Brands survey is independently conducted by leading market research company Catalyst Research, who surveyed 8000 individuals across the five key regions of Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, and the Philippines to determine which brands consumers trust most. The result for the Most Trusted Brands Singapore survey is published exclusively in the June 2022 issue of the Singapore Reader’s Digest magazine.

Trust has been the guiding human emotion we’ve all had to rely on to navigate through the pandemic safely. For the survey winners that has meant getting proactive and reaching out to customers and audiences like never before.

THE PERSONALITIES SINGAPOREANS TRUST THE MOST

We were honoured to be joined in the celebration by:

- Mr Mark van Cuyenburg, The Flying Dutchman, who was voted the Most Trusted Radio Presenter for 2022

- Ms Glenda Chong, who was voted the Most Trusted TV Host for News & Current Affairs for 2022

- Mrs May School, the proud mother of Joseph Schooling, who unfortunately was not able to join us for the celebration as he is still recovering from

COVID-19. Joseph Schooling was voted the Most Trusted Sportsperson for 2022.

Summary of the personalities that Singaporeans put their trust in most :

THE FLYING DUTCHMAN, Most Trusted Radio Presenter

For more than 35 years, Mark van Cuyenburg, The Flying Dutchman, has entertained, informed and shared experiences across the airwaves with a positive, confident and reassuring manner. Mark’s radio roles have set the standard in radio entertainment that generations have come to expect – fun, upbeat and adventurous commentary with a social conscience. The longevity of his service to Singapore makes him an easy winner of the 2022 Most Trusted Radio Presenter.

GLENDA CHONG, TV Host/Presenter For News & Current Affairs

With a career spanning almost 25 years, Glenda Chong is well known for her broadcasting excellence. As anchor and correspondent of Mediacorp’s CNA’s news show, Asia Tonight, she has a loyal following of viewers. Her capacity to present accurate and timely reports across an array of topics has helped build a wide appeal with viewers and the Singapore public. We’re delighted that Glenda has again been voted the Most Trusted TV Host For News & Current Affairs for 2022.

MICHELLE CHONG, Most Trusted Entertainment/Variety Presenter

As a celebrated comedian, internationally recognised and awarded film director, YouTuber, actor, industry mentor and entrepreneur, Michelle Chong’s talents have been recognised for more than 20 years. Congratulations on being voted the Most Trusted Entertainment & Variety Presenter for 2022.

JOSEPH SCHOOLING, Most Trusted Sportsperson

Since 2016, Joseph Schooling’s international swimming success has made him the country’s most successful sporting hero. Schooling has now altered his focus to serving his country. Trust is built on shared values, reliability and consistency, and for these reasons, Schooling is a well-deserving recipient of the 2022 Most Trusted Sports Personality.

THE BRANDS SINGAPOREANS TRUST THE MOST

The award-winning Trusted Brands that are outlined in the Reader’s Digest 24th annual survey standout among their competitors. During the hardest of times throughout the pandemic, they have continued to build their customers’ trust by consistently responding to their customers’ concerns, by sympathising with their situations and providing the necessary support.

“Any consumer brand that wins the trust of the consumer market has achieved an enviable position – it takes years of careful business planning, execution and nurturing,” says Reader’s Digest Editor-in-Chief, Louise Waterson. “Being able to secure the trust of your customers is an extremely valuable asset, particularly during times of economic and social hardship. Trusted brands live up to their promises and this allows them to enjoy the trust of their customers into the future.”

Brands that have earned the honour to call themselves a Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand have earned the privilege to carry the Trustmark Logo. For consumers, the Trustmark Logo is a trust sign that helps a consumer recognise quality, value and reliability.

Platinum Awards went to those brands that perform exceptionally, based on consumers’ perception. In the poll, these brands attained scores that exceed those of their nearest competitors. Some of the awardees were:

• Cooking Oils – Knife

• Hair Treatment Centres – Yun Nam Hair Care

• Home Furnishing Stores – IKEA

• Family Restaurants – Swensen’s

• Life Insurance – AIA

• Mattress – King Koil

• Paint – Nippon Paint

• Pens– Pilot

• Sugar Substitutes – Equal

• Travel Agents – Chan Brothers Travel

• Washing Machines – Samsung

• Water Purifiers – Novita

Gold Awards went to brands that had outstanding results, based on the perception of consumers. Some of the brands included in this list were:

• Air Conditioners – Daikin

• Air Conditioners – Mitsubishi Electric

• Air Purifiers – Novita

• Beauty/Slimming Centres – Dorra Slimming

• Beauty/Slimming Centres – London Weight Management

• Cooktops & Ranges – ELBA

• Cooking Oils – NTUC FairPrice

• Cooking Oils – OKI

• Life Insurance – Great Eastern

• Mechanical Pencils – Pilot

• Refrigerators – Mitsubishi Electric

• Rice – NTUC FairPrice

• Rice – Royal Umbrella

• Rice – SóngHé

• Skin Care Centres – New York Skin Solutions

• Tea – Dilmah

• Tissue Paper – NTUC FairPrice

• Travel Insurance – AIA

• Washing Machines – LG

Media backgrounder – Singapore’s Most Trusted Brands & Most Trusted Personalities

Please ensure Reader’s Digest Asia is credited in any coverage, thank you.