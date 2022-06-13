TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Poor People’s Campaign

From Thursday, June 16, 2022 through Sunday, June 19, 2022, the Poor People’s Campaign set up, demonstration, and breakdown will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

Emergency No Parking

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Thursday, June 16 at 9:30 a.m. through Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue between Constitution Avenue and 3rd Street, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Friday, June 17 at 9:30 a.m. through Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.:

6 th Street between C Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 7 th Street and 3 rd Street, NW

Constitution Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street, NW

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:

13 th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 14th Street 7th Street, NW

Street Closures

The following street will be closed to vehicular traffic from Thursday, June 16 at 9:30 a.m. through Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue between Constitution Avenue and 3rd Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from Friday, June 17 at 9:30 a.m. through Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.:

6 th Street between C Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 7 th Street and 3 rd Street, NW

Constitution Avenue between 7 th Street and 3 rd Street, NW

No vehicle traffic will be allowed eastbound on Independence Avenue from 14th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue between 7 th Street and 14 th Street, NW

13 th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12 th Street from E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

12 th Street Tunnel

11 th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10 th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

9 th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

7 th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

