THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, JUNE 13, 2022

“One Minutes” (Unlimited)

**Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 3:00 p.m.  At that time, the House will reconvene to consider the five bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules.  Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (5 bills)

  1. H.R. 6270 – AAIM Act, as amended (Rep. Larsen – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  2. S. 516 – Advanced Air Mobility Coordination and Leadership Act (Sen. Moran – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  3. H.R. 2020 – Post-Disaster Assistance Online Accountability Act (Rep. Gonzalez-Colon – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  4. H.R. 7211 – Small State and Rural Rescue Act (Rep. Katko – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  5. S. 3580 – Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 (Sen. Klobuchar – Transportation and Infrastructure)

