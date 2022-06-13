Kenny Loggins is Flying High Again in the Danger Zone and He's Still Alright with the Release of his Memoir Tomorrow
Writing this book and piecing together the moments of my life has been a really eye-opening experience for me. It’s almost like therapy, to get to look at how honest I can be.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top Gun: Maverick finds Tom Cruise called back into service as well as the legendary Kenny Loggins with a reprise of the original and iconic song “Danger Zone” which opens the blockbuster movie.
Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to a 36-year-old film with Cruise, who is arguably the last movie star around, has broken all records for a Memorial Day Weekend release and seems to be single-handedly reviving business in movie theatres around the planet. The film is on track to pass $500 million in North America in record time.
Now, Grammy-winning music superstar Kenny Loggins is anticipating 2022 to be one of the biggest years of his already remarkable career.
For years, the singer-songwriter’s legions of fans have been waiting for him to tell his story, and now their wishes have come true. On June 14, Loggins will release his memoir, Still Alright (Hachette Books), in which he gives readers a candid and entertaining perspective on his life and career as one of the most noteworthy musicians of his generation.
Written with best-selling author and journalist Jason Turbow, Still Alright traces Loggins’ incredible life and career with compelling insight and an abundance of humor. The musician takes readers on a fascinating journey through the musical eras they’ve loved – from his early days in the folk-rock movement when he paired with former Buffalo Springfield member Jim Messina, recruiting Stevie Nicks for the classic duet “Whenever I Call You ‘Friend,’” teaming up with Michael McDonald on their back-to-back Grammy-winning hits “What a Fool Believes” and “This Is It,” conquering movie soundtracks and performing alongside Bruce Springsteen and Michael Jackson on “We Are the World” – through many current projects of today.
In addition, he addresses the many personal challenges of his life and work – two marriages that ended in divorce, a difficult but motivating relationship with the older brother for which “Danny’s Song” is named, struggles with his addiction to benzodiazepines – along with the revelations of turning seventy and looking back at everything that has shaped his music career. Through it all, he’s come to terms with his rock-star persona and his true self.
“Writing this book and piecing together the moments of my life has been a really eye-opening experience for me,” says Loggins. “It’s almost like therapy, to get to look at how honest I can be. How honest can I be about my motivations, my reactions to certain relationships and circumstances, what did I learn, and how did it affect my music.”
Still Alright will be released in hardcover and e-book, along with an audio format by Hachette Audio.
To purchase Still Alright, visit: https://found.ee/stillalright
Fans waiting to see Loggins on stage will have numerous opportunities this summer. In conjunction with the publication of Still Alright, he will perform “An Intimate Evening of Stories & Songs” which will feature a stripped-down band with conversation between each selection. The dates for these shows are June 16, 23, and 30.
“I created this new show to showcase the stories that lead to the music of my career, and the stories that are in my book. This is an opportunity to make an even more intimate connection with an in-person audience,” Kenny Loggins said. “So far, the response has been terrific.”
Known as “The Soundtrack King” for his million-selling contributions to such films as Footloose (the Academy Award-nominated No. 1 title track) and Caddyshack (the Top 10 hit I’m Alright”), Loggins is perhaps best known to movie audiences for the supersonic smash “Danger Zone” from Top Gun. The high-octane rocker was a sensation across the globe and a heavy-rotation fixture on MTV, and its enormous popularity helped propel the soundtrack to become one of the best sellers of all time.
Loggins and Tom Cruise met for the first time on the set of Jimmy Kimmel about four years ago when the idea was presented to use “Danger Zone” in the film. And, indeed it is and is featured prominently in the film. The soundtrack Music From The Motion Picture Top Gun: Maverick also includes new music from Lady Gaga and OneRepublic, along with original score tracks by Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga and Hans Zimmer.
In other news, it’s been 50 years since Loggins & Messina played the Hollywood Bowl supporting their debut album, Sittin’ In, and to mark the anniversary, the duo will reunite for a pair of weekend concerts on July 15 and 16. Loggins will close the show with performances of his greatest hits. Tickets are available at https://www.hollywoodbowl.com.
Loggins will also play a series of special “At the Movies” concerts with a full band in which he’ll perform his soundtrack favorites and a selection of greatest hits. Dates are June 25, July 28, September 17, October 13, November 11, and December 15.
For more information or to purchase tickets for his tour, please visit https://kennyloggins.com/
