Submit Release
News Search

There were 53 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,651 in the last 365 days.

Statement by the Prime Minister on Philippine Independence Day

CANADA, November 6 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Philippine Independence Day:

“Today, we join Filipino communities across Canada and around the world to celebrate the 124th anniversary of Philippine independence.   

“Canada’s relationship with the Philippines is rooted in generations of close ties between our people. Since we established diplomatic relations in 1949, we have strengthened our bond through close collaboration bilaterally, in multilateral institutions, such as the United Nations and the World Trade Organization, and with partners within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Canada will continue to work with the Philippines on shared priorities such as deepening trade and driving economic growth, strengthening peace and security globally, and advancing human rights for the benefit of people on both sides of the Pacific.

“From Toronto to Iqaluit, nearly one million people of Filipino descent call Canada home. As we mark Filipino Heritage Month throughout June, I encourage all Canadians to recognize the important contributions Filipino communities have made – and continue to make – to our country. As we continue to keep Canadians safe and protected from COVID-19, we recognize the many members of the Filipino community who play essential roles on the frontlines of the pandemic response and continue to work to keep our most vulnerable healthy. Your contributions will not be forgotten.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to all those celebrating Philippine Independence Day here in Canada, and around the world.

“Maligayang Araw ng Kalayaan!”

You just read:

Statement by the Prime Minister on Philippine Independence Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.