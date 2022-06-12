Prometheus Books LLC Announces Release of Don E. Peavy, Sr.’s “Play It Where It Lies!"
Winning at the Game of Life with the Rules of Golf” on July 4DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, June 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas, TX – Prometheus Books LLC, a publishing company, has announced the upcoming release of the Third Edition of “Play It Where It Lies: Winning at the Game of Life with the Rules of Golf” by author Don E. Peavy, Sr.
The highly anticipated third edition will be released later this summer on July 4, 2022. Widely known for its insightful and engaging content, “Play It Where It Lies: Winning at the Game of Life with the Rules of Golf” uses golf as a metaphor for life to teach valuable lessons and principles for successful living.
“Much like one must follow the rules of golf to succeed in the game, one must also follow the rules of life to succeed in the game of life,” remarked author Don E. Peavy, Sr. “This book examines the rules of golf and connects them with fundamental rules for living so readers are empowered to prosper each day,” he added.
The detailed book embraces twenty-one rules of golf and uses each to convey different ways one could achieve success in life. Each rule is supported by clear and convincing stories of people who obeyed it and achieved success, or tried to avoid it and ultimately faced tough life consequences. The historical examples, which span the book’s 128-pages, help demonstrate the applicability and value of each rule to paint a powerful picture for readers looking to achieve the best versions of themselves every day.
“Life is a game,” Mike Mello, an early reader and member of the adjunct faculty at Victor Valley College. “Peavy offers us a compelling set of rules for playing this game successfully. You did not have a choice in entering the game of life. You do, however, have a choice in whether you win or lose at this game. Reading Peavy’s book is a necessary first step towards your success,” he added.
To learn more about “Play It Where it Lies,” please visit Prometheus Books LLC.
About the Author
Don E. Peavy, Sr., is an emerging author from Fort Worth, Texas. An experienced author, businessman, and public speaker, he specializes in writing, publishing, and speaking about topics representing creativity, knowledge, and improvement of human thinking and the human condition. His work has risen to prominence in public and private sectors across the nation, and he recently announced the release of the Third Edition of his latest work, “Play It Where It Lies: Winning at the Game of Life with the Rules of Golf.”
