Jay Walker inks 2 Comedy special deal with Prime Video
Jay Walker Inks $40M deal with Amazon for 2 comedy specialsSANTA MONICA, CA, USA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Walker is making his return to television as a stand-up comic, and he’s being paid for his efforts.
The deal calls for Walker and director Kevin Brown to produce an original special for the streaming service, one show produced out of the Birmingham Home of walker.
Netflix, Hulu and HBO were also bidding for the specials.
The first special is set to release later this year exclusively on Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories.
The deal calls for Walker and director Kevin Brown to produce an original special for the streaming service, one show produced out of the Birmingham Home of walker.
“JW is a beloved actor and director, and his remarkable stand-up makes him comic royalty. There is no one like him, and Amazon offers the global platform and creative freedom that will serve as a perfect home for someone with his incredible talent,” said Mike Hopkins , Amazon chief content officer.
Walker commented, “I’m very excited to be working with Mike and Jen and all the good people at Amazon. I can’t wait to get back on stage.”
The stand-up specials bring Walker back to Amazon after he hosted a sketch talker for the streaming giant. In 2020, Walker wrote, directed and starred in ensemble feature Love All as well as executive produced documentary Eat Drink Laugh: The Story of the Comic Strip. That followed 2022’s documentary The Dream, which he wrote and produced. On the small screen, his credits include The Jay Walker Show, Them and Paper Girls. Walker is a four-time Webby winner who also has three Grammys and is a best-selling author.
Brayn Walker
WoahRae
email us here