The Blues Deconstructed by Some Nicholson

May 31 saw the release of Drop Down Mama, the debut album from renowned Canadian painter David Nicholson and his musical associates.

https://poshboymusic.bandcamp.com/album/drop-down-mama

Available as a deluxe gatefold vinyl album from Posh Boy Records/Radiation Records (https://shop.radiationrecords.net/).

As digital from all the major services.

https://open.spotify.com/album/5fndcStlEoxRgJEdXcxrw2?si=qp2Zz0ZvRPuzkPYDZz8TpQ

Don Draper picked it for his Spotify playlist :

"I definitely love this one more - stripped-down and stripped to the essence. Moving lyrics and atmosphere. I will put it on my Best Female Vocals playlist ..."

and

"Lovely track with great authentic sound and emotional vocals!"

Lou Brutus made "Love in Vain" a featured track in B B King's Bluesville on

SiriusXM.

David Nicholson was born in Montreal in 1970. His career began at Artists Space in NYC in 2002 and he now lives and works in Berlin, where he is represented by Galerie Michael Haas. In 2018 Nicholson decided to state a musical position based on his lifelong love of the blues by producing a vinyl album, reminiscent of the LP records of the 1970s. Recording took place in his painting studio, summoning the minimalist spirit of field recordings, rendered with modern technology. This approach set the parameters for the project which later expanded to include a recording made on location at the Freiberg Cathedral, home of a baroque masterpiece, Gottfried Silbermann’s organ. To help him realise his vision, Nicholson gathered an ensemble of 12 musicians and singers, including renowned jazz organist Brian Charette, trumpet player Christoph Titz, and guitar maestro/sound-übernerd Thomas Büchel. The results speak for themselves. Sit back and immerse yourself in a musical adventure and note that the album’s creators advise that this LP record is best enjoyed with a bottle of 2018 Chinon.

Emphasis tracks : "Love in Vain" (Blues)

"Jackson" (Country)

"Babe, I'm Gonna Leave You (Modern Blues)