Wes English tapped to lead sales, customer success and strategic partnerships at OK2Charge
In this role, English will lead OK2Charge’s global sales, marketing, customer experience and strategic partnership efforts.
It’s an honor to have a person of Wes’ caliber and experience join our burgeoning enterprise; Wes is known for his effective focus bringing product value to property owners and operators”SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OK2Charge, LLC, the software and technology platform for electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and software services designed for residential, commercial, and vacation rental properties, today announced Wes English now serves as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Wes’s leadership and operational track record in innovative real estate solutions are key assets for delivering “the last mile” of EV charging where people live, work, and travel for vacation.
— Eric Broughton, CEO of OK2Charge
In addition to being a vacation rental owner and leading a resort condo association board, Wes brings a well rounded 20 years of industry experience to OK2Charge in all verticals of property management from single family, multifamily to vacation rentals. Most recently at Expedia Group as the director of sales for their multifamily acquisition, ApartmentJet and PIllow and subsequently with their vacation rental software, Escapia in product development. Prior to that, English worked as Vice President of sales and head of SMB with Rentlytics, a business intelligence solution for multifamily owners and operators. Rentlytics was acquired by RealPage, a company where English previously served in numerous roles including Vice President of enterprise sales. English began his career in property management as the managing partner of a single family property management company and led its exit. English has a BS from Texas A&M University and a Masters of Real Estate from The University of Texas at Arlington.
“It’s an honor to have a person of Wes’ caliber and experience join our burgeoning enterprise; Wes is known in multiple verticals for his effective focus bringing product value to property owners and operators and improving the bottom line all while being highly customer centric.” said Eric Broughton, CEO of OK2Charge.
“It doesn’t matter what type of property that’s being managed; vacation, multifamily or single family, the challenge is always the same, how do you bring intrinsic value as a manager to the property owner. Owners are constantly demanding that their managers find new and creative ways to generate ancillary income options that will improve the bottom line, OK2Charge is uniquely positioned to do just that with our proprietary platform, a solution that guarantees that the right person has access to EV chargers and allowing the property owner to control pricing, access and usage all the way down to the individual guest/resident and property.” English said when asked about his overall goals for the company.
Wes English will report directly to OK2Charge CEO Eric Broughton.
About OK2Charge
OK2Charge, LLC provides a network of EV smart charging stations that bring clean energy to “the last mile” of travel. The platform integrates seamlessly with leading property management systems, while the charging stations can also work as standalone units, creating a brand-new revenue stream for properties and portfolios of every size. Plus, by making EV travel easier, OK2Charge encourages more zero-emission vehicles — helping create a future in which long-distance vacation travel will be 100% carbon-neutral. Learn more about our leading-edge technology at https://www.OK2Charge.com.
