DGWR - DEEP GREEN - "Why we're big on Environmental Services" - Podcast 2
DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling, Inc (OTCQB:DGWR)
A margin-rich industry that is ripe for aggregating”SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DEEP GREEN Leadership team discuss why they are 'big' on Environmental Services. Bill Edmonds - Chairman along with Dave Bradford - President of DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling, Inc take a moment to discuss the industry and provide some insights into their acquisition strategy on podcast #2 of - DGWR Investors Almanac.
— David Bradford
Questions for future episodes can be submitted via email to investor@deepgreenwaste.com. You can also subscribe to their YouTube channel and be automatically notified of new podcasts.
Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTC:DGWR) is a waste, recycling and remediation services which provides sustainable waste, recycling, and remediation services, and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help manage, reduce, and recycle waste streams. The Company has two operating subsidiaries: - Amwaste : https://www.callamwaste.com/ - Lyell Environmental Services : https://www.lyellenvironmentalservices.com/ For more information, visit: https://www.DeepGreenWaste.com.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
