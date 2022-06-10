Senate Bill 1280 Printer's Number 1736
June 10
(ii) Upon proof of willful or reckless disregard,
punitive damages.
(iii) Reasonable attorney fees and court costs
incurred.
(iv) Any other preliminary and equitable relief as
the court determines to be appropriate.
(f) Affirmative defense.--The provisions of this section
shall not apply to a person engaged in, connected with or
employed by any newspaper of general circulation, any press
association, any radio or television station or any magazine of
general circulation for the purpose of gathering, procuring,
compiling, editing or publishing news.
(g) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Disclose." To solicit, sell, manufacture, give, provide,
lend, trade, mail, deliver, transfer, post, publish, distribute,
circulate, disseminate, present, exhibit, advertise or offer.
"Family or household member." The term shall have the same
meaning as "family or household members" as defined in 23
Pa.C.S. § 6102 (relating to definitions).
"Member of the armed services of the United States or
National Guard." Includes individuals on active duty and those
in reserve units or guard units.
"Protected person." Any of the following:
(1) A public safety officer or a member of the armed
services of the United States or National Guard.
(2) Any active, formerly active or retired judicial
officers as defined in 42 Pa.C.S. § 102 (relating to
