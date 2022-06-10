Senate Bill 1280 Printer's Number 1736

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - of paragraph (1).

(ii) Upon proof of willful or reckless disregard,

punitive damages.

(iii) Reasonable attorney fees and court costs

incurred.

(iv) Any other preliminary and equitable relief as

the court determines to be appropriate.

(f) Affirmative defense.--The provisions of this section

shall not apply to a person engaged in, connected with or

employed by any newspaper of general circulation, any press

association, any radio or television station or any magazine of

general circulation for the purpose of gathering, procuring,

compiling, editing or publishing news.

(g) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Disclose." To solicit, sell, manufacture, give, provide,

lend, trade, mail, deliver, transfer, post, publish, distribute,

circulate, disseminate, present, exhibit, advertise or offer.

"Family or household member." The term shall have the same

meaning as "family or household members" as defined in 23

Pa.C.S. § 6102 (relating to definitions).

"Member of the armed services of the United States or

National Guard." Includes individuals on active duty and those

in reserve units or guard units.

"Protected person." Any of the following:

(1) A public safety officer or a member of the armed

services of the United States or National Guard.

(2) Any active, formerly active or retired judicial

officers as defined in 42 Pa.C.S. § 102 (relating to

