AMBER Alert-Located

Alert Description:

Biological mother (Jessica) and maternal uncle (Exzavior) of missing child with two accomplices kicked in the front door of the child’s biological father’s house on 06/10/22 after midnight. A physical fight ensued between numerous family members and the suspects when Exzavior intentionally fired a handgun. Jessica was able to grab the child from a 13 year old trying to find a safe place away from the fight. Jessica, Exzavior, and their two accomplices fled the scene. The vehicle they fled in has been located and one suspect has been taken into custody. The child has been located.