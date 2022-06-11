Digital platform Capitaliz expands into Asia and UK with NSW Government export development programs
Capitaliz has been selected to participate in two NSW Government-funded export development programs, providing access to international markets and growth.
The NSW Going Global Export Program provides tangible benefits that are significantly helpful to entrepreneurial businesses such as Capitaliz”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital toolkit Capitaliz, created by Succession Plus to help advisers deliver succession planning to SMEs, has been selected to participate in two high-profile NSW Government-funded export development programs, providing access to international markets and a source for future growth.
The NSW Going Global Tech to Singapore and Fintech to the UK programs are run by Investment NSW as part of the NSW Going Global Export Program, which aims to assist technology, fintech and data economy businesses to grow internationally.
The program partners fast-growth entrepreneurial businesses with highly experienced international venture capital and advisory consultants to help them prepare for commercialisation and capitalisation.
More than 275 businesses have applied for the 2021-22 NSW Going Global Export Program to date, with Capitaliz, under Succession Plus, one of the businesses to win a place in both the Tech to Singapore and Fintech to the UK programs. Minister for Enterprise Investment and Trade Stuart Ayres said Going Global was designed to help achieve the goals of the NSW Trade Statement.
“We are committed to doubling the value of NSW exports by 2031 and to do that we need to help businesses large and small expand into overseas markets, including in the tech space,” Minister Ayres said. “It’s great to see companies leveraging NSW Government programs like Going Global to explore the fantastic opportunities that exist offshore, supported by our expanding network of Investment NSW offices in key markets around the world.”
According to Capitaliz Founder Craig West, the programs provide further momentum to the business, enabling it to not only reach new customers in international markets but to explore new business opportunities not yet identified. “We are undertaking a capital raising in 2022 to fund our next phase of International growth and these highly valuable government programs have already provided extraordinary insight and connections to that next stage of our commercialisation,” West said. Over a four-month period, Capitaliz will be mentored by Venture Capital Partners R3I in the Going Global Tech to Singapore program where a strategic plan will be developed for product export and distribution growth in Asia. For the Going Global Fintech to the UK program, Capitaliz will be mentored by Think and Grow and will focus on further consolidation of its presence in the UK exit advisory market.
“The NSW Going Global Export Program provides tangible benefits that are significantly helpful to entrepreneurial businesses such as Capitaliz because it positions the business to really get the most out of this mentored and navigated sprint for capitalisation, commercialisation and business expansion in our target markets,” West said.
