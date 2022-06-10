Submit Release
Drivers will enjoy faster travel along Highway 4 this summer

CANADA, June 10 - Daytime travel along Highway 4 will be faster and easier this summer now that top-of-the-hour closures have been eliminated on Kennedy Hill.

From June 30 until Sept. 5, 2022, single-lane alternating traffic will be implemented seven days a week between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Top-of-the-hour closures will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and nightly closures will continue to take place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. with a release to clear queued traffic at 2 a.m.

Removing top-of-the-hour closures during the day means delays for drivers will be limited to 30 minutes or less. This will also simplify travel planning for vacationers and tour operators, and make the route more reliable for emergency services and the movement of goods.

The project is expected to be substantially complete by the end of summer 2022 with finishing touches continuing throughout the fall.

Once complete, the Highway 4-Kennedy Hill Safety Improvement Project will create a safer and more reliable connection between Port Alberni and the west coast of Vancouver Island.

