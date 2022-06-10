Selkirk College set for growth in Trail

CANADA, June 10 - Students in the West Kootenay-Boundary and Lower Columbia region will have access to more courses now that Selkirk College has acquired the Greater Trail Community Centre as a permanent campus.

“One of my ministry’s mandates is to train the workforce of tomorrow, to help businesses hire, grow and invest in the infrastructure needed to build a stronger B.C.,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training. “By investing in Selkirk College’s Trail Campus and upgrading the facility, we are increasing capacity, improving students’ education, and enhancing training experience throughout the West Kootenay-Boundary and Lower Columbia region. This will help set students up to move into in-demand jobs in the region.”

Selkirk College bought the building from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary for $1. The Province is investing $1 million to upgrade technology, as well classroom areas to increase access to programs. Selkirk College has been operating a campus in the building on a lease for more than 25 years. By buying the building, the college will be able to use space more efficiently between its campuses, relieving pressure on the growing Castlegar Campus.

“The City of Trail and the many other surrounding communities of the Lower Columbia place a high value on local, accessible post-secondary education. These communities are a vital part of the Selkirk College region,” said Maggie Matear, president, Selkirk College. “The number of students and the delivery of programs and services at the Trail Campus is growing. We are excited to have an opportunity to continue to build on the success of the Trail Campus, work with the other long-term tenants to develop courses and programs that will enhance the educational landscape in the heart of this wonderful city.”

Moving some programs to the Trail Campus will enable the creation of dedicated spaces for new courses. This will complement programming at this location, including academic upgrading and development, continuing education and workforce development, digital fabrication and design, health care assistant and others.

The campus will also support student collaboration on advanced manufacturing and materials applied research at Selkirk College’s Technology Access Centre, located in Trail.

“This is great news for the City of Trail and for students in the area,” said Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West. “Students need access to modernized facilities and up-to-date technology to pursue the education and skills training we know they’re eager to be a part of. This upgraded facility will tie those benefits together in one central location so students can thrive in a sustainable and prosperous economy.”

Linda Worley, board of directors chair, Regional District of Kootenay Boundary –

“This gift, and the community spirit behind it, will ensure Selkirk College remains a permanent local fixture as the Greater Trail Community Centre’s new owners and stewards. Together, we can attract more investment and build a stronger and well-trained workforce equipped for the future, while positively affecting the lives of students and visitors for many years to come. This is exactly what Trail and area needs and wants.”

Maxime Beauchesne, graduate, Selkirk College –

“As a former student in the digital fabrication and design program, I am confident that the college's acquisition of the building will allow modifications to the Trail Campus space. This will help the program flourish to its full potential which is exciting for future learners. To have access to the facilities, tools and courses for small scale manufacturing is a great benefit to this region.”

For more information about Selkirk College, visit: https://selkirk.ca/