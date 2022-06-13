MIKE MORALES NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL (CTI)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Composite Technology International (CTI) has announced that Mike Morales has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO) replacing Todd Stemler, who previously held this role with the company. This role will be managed from their Sacramento headquarters.
Mike joins CTI from the biotechnology and life sciences industries, with his last three years in executive-level roles. Mike began his career in public accounting and internal audit for companies including Ernst & Young, LLP and General Motors. Following his public accounting and audit roles, Mike held FP&A and strategy roles of increased responsibility with various companies, including Amgen, Gilead Sciences, and Sony Biotechnology.
“We are excited to have Mike join CTI as our Chief Financial Officer. He brings an immense amount of experience to our team, both as a seasoned executive and finance professional. We are confident that Mike is the right person to lead our finance department and join the executive team as we enter a season of expanded production and innovation" said Griff Reid, CEO and President of CTI.
“I am thrilled to join a company that has not only had a long history of success, but also has the trajectory for significant growth for many years to come. I am also honored to join a team of superb individuals and contribute to an already outstanding company culture” said Mike Morales, CFO of CTI.
Mike is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). He earned his bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Puerto Rico, Río Pedras. Outside of work, Mike enjoys spending time with his family in the great outdoors, hiking and playing golf.
ABOUT COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL
CTI, headquartered in Sacramento, CA, is an environmental engineering and manufacturing company. With a “quality matters” focus, CTI designs, develops and delivers millwork products for building product manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. They create the integral components needed for finished products such as mouldings, frames, and jambs. For more information on CTI, please visit: www.cti-web.com.
Tony Casey
Mike joins CTI from the biotechnology and life sciences industries, with his last three years in executive-level roles. Mike began his career in public accounting and internal audit for companies including Ernst & Young, LLP and General Motors. Following his public accounting and audit roles, Mike held FP&A and strategy roles of increased responsibility with various companies, including Amgen, Gilead Sciences, and Sony Biotechnology.
“We are excited to have Mike join CTI as our Chief Financial Officer. He brings an immense amount of experience to our team, both as a seasoned executive and finance professional. We are confident that Mike is the right person to lead our finance department and join the executive team as we enter a season of expanded production and innovation" said Griff Reid, CEO and President of CTI.
“I am thrilled to join a company that has not only had a long history of success, but also has the trajectory for significant growth for many years to come. I am also honored to join a team of superb individuals and contribute to an already outstanding company culture” said Mike Morales, CFO of CTI.
Mike is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). He earned his bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Puerto Rico, Río Pedras. Outside of work, Mike enjoys spending time with his family in the great outdoors, hiking and playing golf.
ABOUT COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL
CTI, headquartered in Sacramento, CA, is an environmental engineering and manufacturing company. With a “quality matters” focus, CTI designs, develops and delivers millwork products for building product manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. They create the integral components needed for finished products such as mouldings, frames, and jambs. For more information on CTI, please visit: www.cti-web.com.
Tony Casey
CTI
tcasey@cti-mail.com