California’s Supreme Court announced a work group Thursday to examine its appellate courts’ case processing techniques to ensure judgments are rendered in a timely manner, after an appellate justice this month was admonished and agreed to retire over a "pattern of delay" issuing decisions that spanned 10 years and 200 matters.
You just read:
Calif. Appellate workflow to get review after justice scolded
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.