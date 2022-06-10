Submit Release
Introducing Arizona’s Crime Dashboard – TOPS  

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is pleased to announce a new method of accessing the state’s crime statistics with the introduction of the Arizona Theme-Oriented Public Site (TOPS). TOPS is a website designed to deliver up-to-date crime data in an interactive format based on validated National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) and Summary data sourced from the Department’s Crime Insight repository.

Until now, the Department would prepare an annual report of the previous years’ data by compiling statistics received from local law enforcement agencies and publishing the Crime in Arizona report to the Department’s website. With TOPS, users will be able to view crime data the day after submission by local law enforcement agencies. TOPS also offers users the flexibility to view crime how they want to see it – by agency or the entire state, by year, and by crime category.

Please visit the TOPS website at: https://azcrimestatistics.azdps.gov/ and click on “Theme Oriented Public Site (TOPS)”.

Users may also visit the “Links” box on the homepage for other features including Tutorials, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), and an overview on the Crime Insight repository and how local law enforcement agencies submit crime data to the State Program.

 

TOPS ScreenshotTOPS Screenshot TOPS Screenshot 

