Derby Barracks / Burglary / Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5002388

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                            

STATION: Derby                  

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: On 06/10/2022 sometime between 8:30am and 12:00pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2338 Pepin Road in the Town of Brownington

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Under investigation                                       

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Roger Patenaude

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

 

VICTIM: Zebulon Bickford

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary that took place at 2338 Pepin Road in the Town of Brownington, VT sometime between 8:30am and 12:00pm. Investigation revealed there were signs of forced entry into the residence. It was reported three handguns were taken from the residence. The stolen handguns were reported to be a Smith and Wesson 357 MAG, a SCCY CPX-2 9MM, and a ATI 1911GI 45 ACP.  Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen property, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

