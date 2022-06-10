Derby Barracks / Burglary / Request for information
CASE#: 22A5002388
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: On 06/10/2022 sometime between 8:30am and 12:00pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2338 Pepin Road in the Town of Brownington
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Under investigation
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Roger Patenaude
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
VICTIM: Zebulon Bickford
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary that took place at 2338 Pepin Road in the Town of Brownington, VT sometime between 8:30am and 12:00pm. Investigation revealed there were signs of forced entry into the residence. It was reported three handguns were taken from the residence. The stolen handguns were reported to be a Smith and Wesson 357 MAG, a SCCY CPX-2 9MM, and a ATI 1911GI 45 ACP. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen property, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.