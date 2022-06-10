Submit Release
Saskatchewan to Advance Agriculture Investment and Export Opportunities in the United States

CANADA, June 10 - Released on June 10, 2022

Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture David Marit will travel to Denver, Colorado and Minneapolis, Minnesota to promote Saskatchewan as a reliable supplier of high-quality agricultural products, advance investment and collaborative opportunities in the province's value-added sector and further develop relationships with stakeholders. The delegation leaves for the five-day trade mission on June 12.

The mission will focus on canola, wheat, oats, malting barley, pulses and cattle, and highlight Saskatchewan's research and innovation capabilities. The mission will also expand and strengthen Saskatchewan's research and investment ties with the United States through meetings with industry, academia and government.

"The United States is Saskatchewan's top agri-food export market and it makes sense to work together on matters of mutual interest for our agriculture and food industries, including sustainability and the Canada-United States-Mexico-Agreement," Marit said. "This mission will allow us to meet with a number of our long-standing American partners and help us to showcase the world-leading agricultural practices used here in Saskatchewan that support our shared goals of meeting the challenge of global food security. We are committed to enhancing our existing relationships and forging new ones with our American stakeholders."

Marit will speak at the Colorado Cattlemen's Association Annual Convention in Colorado Springs on June 14. In 2021, the United States was Saskatchewan's top market for live cattle, with $152 million in exports.

The United States and Saskatchewan, and Canada as a whole, have a strong trading relationship. Canada exported $46 billion worth of agri-food products to the country in 2021, accounting for 18 per cent of the United States' agri-food imports.

Saskatchewan agri-food exports to the United States were valued at more than $4.3 billion in 2021, with sights continuing to be focused on increasing that number to meet our targets outlined in the Growth Plan.

