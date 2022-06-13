Texas Mexican Food Expo Awarded Major Grant by Humanities Texas

The Texas Mexican Food expo in Houston, Texas, will convene chefs, scholars, artists and business leaders Adán Medrano, Project Director of the Texas Mexican food expo funded by Humanities Texas Christine Ortega is Executive Director of the Texas Mexican food expo Co-Sponsored by the City of Houston, Mayor's Office of Special Events

Chefs, scholars and writers will convene in Houston, Texas to celebrate Texas Mexican Cooking through cooking demos, panels, and film screenings.

shine a spotlight on the indigenous First Food of Texas” — Adán Medrano, Project Director

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATEAS, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A first-of-its-kind exposition to celebrate Texas Mexican cooking has been awarded a major grant from Humanities Texas. The expo will be held in Houston, Texas and is titled "The Native American Roots of Texas Mexican Food."

The expo will convene chefs, scholars, artists and business leaders to explore and celebrate the 10,000 year history of Texas Mexican food. "We are pleased that this Humanities Texas grant award will shine a spotlight on the indigenous First Food of Texas," said Adán Medrano, Project Director, who researches and writes about the indigenous food of Texas.

The Executive Director of the expo is Christine Ortega who said "It's important that Humanities Texas has recognized this international, ground-breaking culinary event which is rightly placed in Houston, Texas for its launch!” An international business and social impact advisor, Ortega engages with business, nonprofit, and government leaders to connect sustainable initiatives in the community.

The Texas Mexican food expo also secured the participation of these notable advisors: Alberto “Beto” Cardenas, Susan Christian, Frances Castañeda-Dyess, Rachel Galán, Alex Lopez-Negrete, Dr. Mario Montano, Alice Valdez, Elmer Rogers, and Dr. Lilliana Patricia Saldaña.

The expo is Co-sponsored by the City of Houston, Mayor's Office of Special Events.

The expo is organized by The Texas Indigenous Food Project, a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to advance the study and understanding of the history, culture, development and all aspects of the indigenous foods of Texas and the Americas.

The expo will include cooking demos, storytelling, film screenings and a panel presentation by scholars and practitioners. It is scheduled for May, 2023.

Humanities Texas was founded in 1973 as the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH),