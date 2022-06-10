THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JUNE 10, 2022

MONDAY, JUNE 13, 2022

On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business.

Suspensions (5 bills)

H.R. 6270 – AAIM Act, as amended (Rep. Larsen – Transportation and Infrastructure) – AAIM Act, as amended (Rep. Larsen – Transportation and Infrastructure) S. 516 – Advanced Air Mobility Coordination and Leadership Act (Sen. Moran – Transportation and Infrastructure) – Advanced Air Mobility Coordination and Leadership Act (Sen. Moran – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 2022 – Post-Disaster Assistance Online Accountability Act (Rep. Gonzalez-Colon – Transportation and Infrastructure) – Post-Disaster Assistance Online Accountability Act (Rep. Gonzalez-Colon – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 7211 – Small State and Rural Rescue Act (Rep. Katko – Transportation and Infrastructure) – Small State and Rural Rescue Act (Rep. Katko – Transportation and Infrastructure) S. 3580 – Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 (Sen. Klobuchar – Transportation and Infrastructure)

TUESDAY, JUNE 14, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House is not in session. No votes are expected in the House.

H.R. 2773 – Recovering America’s Wildlife Act of 2022 (Rep. Dingell – Natural Resources) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 2543 – Financial Services Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Economic Justice Act (Rep. Waters – Financial Services) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 7606 – Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act (Rep. Spanberger – Agriculture) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

