THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JUNE 10, 2022


MONDAY, JUNE 13, 2022

On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business.

Suspensions (5 bills)

  1. H.R. 6270 – AAIM Act, as amended (Rep. Larsen – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  2. S. 516 – Advanced Air Mobility Coordination and Leadership Act (Sen. Moran – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  3. H.R. 2022 – Post-Disaster Assistance Online Accountability Act (Rep. Gonzalez-Colon – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  4. H.R. 7211 – Small State and Rural Rescue Act (Rep. Katko – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  5. S. 3580 – Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 (Sen. Klobuchar – Transportation and Infrastructure)
TUESDAY, JUNE 14, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House is not in session.  No votes are expected in the House.

H.R. 2773 – Recovering America’s Wildlife Act of 2022 (Rep. Dingell – Natural Resources) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 2543 – Financial Services Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Economic Justice Act (Rep. Waters – Financial Services) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 7606 – Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act (Rep. Spanberger – Agriculture) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
 

 Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day:
  • Monday, June 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 2543, H.R. 2773, and H.R. 7606. Amendments to H.R. 2773 were due to Rules on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.  Amendments to H.R. 2543 were due to Rules on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.
Announcements can be found on the Rules committee website at: http://rules.house.gov/
 

