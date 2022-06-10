Wolf Administration Celebrates Mural Honoring Roberto Clemente, Highlights Continued Commitment to Diversity in Communities

Bethlehem, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Norman Bristol Colón joined the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley for the unveiling of a mural commemorating Pennsylvanian Roberto Clemente, a prominent figure in the Puerto Rican community and a legendary baseball player.

“Roberto Clemente, who was and still is a Pennsylvanian by way of Puerto Rico, has inspired generations of Americans. This mural ignites a great sense of community pride, ownership, and empowerment while embracing and celebrating the rich Latino history in Bethlehem and the Lehigh Valley,” said Director Bristol Colón. “The Wolf Administration remains committed to enhancing opportunities for underrepresented communities to emerge from the shadows to enjoy our shared prosperity and build a sustainable future.”

The mural was designed by Salina Almanzar-Oree and is located at 520 East 4th Street in Bethlehem, Lehigh County. This new piece of public art honors Roberto Clemente who was a professional baseball right fielder who played 18 seasons in Major League Baseball for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Clemente believed in giving back and was heavily involved in charity work in Latin American and Caribbean countries. He was posthumously inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1973 after passing away in a plane crash while on his way to deliver aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

The Wolf Administration has created many initiatives to help foster diversity throughout the commonwealth. Two of these initiatives include the Census 2020 Complete Count Commission, and the Governor’s Advisory Commission for Latino Affairs.

Director Bristol Colón was appointed by Governor Wolf to serve as the Executive Director of the Census 2020 Complete Count Commission. The governor created this commission in 2018 to make recommendations for the most accurate count of Pennsylvanians in the 2020 census which included accounting for historically under-counted and under-represented communities. In the 2020 Census, Pennsylvania’s Diversity Index increased to 44 percent from 35.3 percent in 2010.

Director Bristol Colón was also joined by a representative from the Governor’s Advisory Commission for Latino Affairs. Established in 2015, this commission is dedicated to advising Governor Wolf on policies and legislation that impact Latino American communities.

