House Democrats Address Gun Violence; Continue Work to Lower Costs for Working Families

This week, as our nation grapples with heartbreaking mass shootings across the country, House Democrats took action to address this epidemic and build a safer America for our nation’s children. Polling has shown a majority of Americans support commonsense measures to control the rising tide of gun violence. On Wednesday, the House passed the Protecting Our Kids Act, which includes a number of provisions to save lives, including banning individuals under the age of 21 from purchasing destructive semi-automatic rifles; outlawing bump stocks and ghost guns; taking federal action against gun trafficking; banning high-capacity magazines; and establishing safety requirements for residential storage of dangerous firearms. In addition, the House passed the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, which would establish a national Red Flag law to prevent those who pose a clear and present danger to themselves or other from legally possessing firearms. Now is the moment to act and I urge the Senate to pass commonsense gun reforms before more innocent lives are lost. These gun violence prevention bills will make a difference – but only if the Senate joins the House in passing them.



In addition, last night, the House Select Committee on the January 6th Attack on the Capitol has begun public hearings, and I am thankful for my colleagues’ critically important work to inform the American people of what happened that terrible day, and defend our democracy. Our democracy is under threat by those who continue to amplify lies about the 2020 election and the attack on the Capitol. It is critical that the bipartisan Select Committee is able to share findings from its thorough investigation with the American people to ensure similar attacks on our democracy and the rule of law never happen again.



As we look ahead to next week’s Floor schedule, House Democrats will continue our work to lower costs and address inflation. I am glad to hear that the America COMPETES Act conference discussions are progressing. I am hopeful that there will be a bipartisan, bicameral agreement on this critically important legislation, and I look forward to bringing this agreement to the House Floor as soon as possible to lower costs, bolster our supply chains, and ensure workers and businesses have the tools they need to Make It In America.



