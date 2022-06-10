Submit Release
New members on government boards

CANADA, June 10 - Islanders continue to share their experiences and knowledge by staying involved in provincial government agencies, boards and commissions. 

Last month, 21 people were appointed or reappointed to 11 government boards. 

“We are grateful for all the contributions Islanders have made and continue to make at these tables and for their positive impact in Prince Edward Island. Your involvement and input help make our province a better place.”

- Premier Dennis King

With more than 70 government agencies, boards and commissions, Island residents are encouraged to submit their application to one of many upcoming vacancies through Engage PEI.

Media contact:
Nicole Yeba
Executive Council Office 
Bilingual Senior Communications Officer
ntyeba@gov.pe.ca 

Backgrounder

Here are the 21 people appointed or reappointed to 11 agencies, boards and commissions for May 2022.

Council of the College of Counselling Therapy of Prince Edward Island
Cheryl Dalziel, Rustico

Council of the Prince Edward Island College of Occupational Therapists
Donald Love, Charlottetown
(reappointment)
John Nicholas Sims, Cornwall
(reappointment)

Criminal Code Review Board
Dr. Elizabeth Schneider,  Charlottetown
(reappointment)
Cyndria Wedge, Q.C., Stratford

Employment Standards Board 
Fraser MacDougall, Argyle Shore

Island Waste Management Corporation Board of Directors
Lorne (Joe) MacConnell, Georgetown
(reappointment)
Lindy McQuillan, Stratford

Labour Relations Board
Daniel Hughes, Morell
(reappointment)
Cathy MacKinnon, St. Peter’s Bay

Occupational Health and Safety Advisory Council  
Lynn Bovyer-MacPhail, Cornwall
(reappointment)
Benjamin MacDonald, Montague 

Order of Prince Edward Island Advisory Council 
Heather Mullen, Canavoy
(reappointment)

Prince Edward Island Grain Elevators Corporation Board of Directors
Rollin Andrew, Charlottetown
(reappointment)
Robert MacDonald, South Pinette
Blair MacIsaac, Souris
Earle Smith, Central Bedeque
(reappointment)

Social Programs Appeal Board
Ashley Schurman, Summerside
(reappointment)

Tourism PEI Board of Directors
John Cudmore, Charlottetown
Jacqueline DesRoches, Stanley Bridge
Kirk Nicholson, Charlottetown

