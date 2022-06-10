Submit Release
News Search

There were 826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,982 in the last 365 days.

Washington Resident Luisantonio Indicted on Fentanyl Charges

June 10, 2022

(Juneau, AK) – A Washington resident who arrived at the Juneau airport allegedly carrying some 4,000 fentanyl pills and 55 grams of methamphetamine was indicted by a Juneau grand jury yesterday.

The grand jury returned an indictment charging 48-year-old Christee Lea Luisantonio with one felony count of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second degree and one felony count of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the third degree.

Luisantonio is scheduled to be arraigned in Superior Court on June 14 in Juneau. Her bail is set at $50,000. She is currently being held at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

If convicted at trial, Luisantonio faces up to 20 years in jail.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Contact: Juneau District Attorney Jessalyn Gillum Jessalyn.gillum@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contact: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368.

You just read:

Washington Resident Luisantonio Indicted on Fentanyl Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.