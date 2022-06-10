Submit Release
2022 Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Election Results Announced

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 10, 2022
Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 852-7438 morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) 2022 Board of Directions election results. Beginning July 1, 2022, the following dairy producers will begin a three-year term as elected members of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin:

District 3: Gary Kohn, Medford
Lincoln, Oneida, Price, and Taylor counties

District 6: Doug Danielson, Cadott
Chippewa and Eau Claire counties                                                     

District 9: Jeff Betley, Pulaski
Shawano and Waupaca counties

District 12: Stephen Pankratz, Marshfield
Portage, Waushara, and Wood counties

District 15: Sandra Madland, Lyndon Station
Adams, Juneau, and Monroe counties

District 18: Rick Roden, West Bend
Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington, and Waukesha counties

District 21: Gail Klinkner, Viroqua
Crawford and Vernon counties

District 24: Virgil Hagg, Mount Horeb
Dane and Jefferson counties

There were 12 certified candidates running for eight board member positions. Of the 2,021 dairy producers living in affected districts, 14.9 percent returned ballots. District 24, which had three candidates on the ballot, recorded the most election participation with 35.2 percent of the eligible producers in that district returning ballots. The election closed May 25, 2022.

For more information on DFW, the 2022 Board of Directors election, and elected director biography information, visit DFW's website at https://www.wisconsindairy.org/Our-Story/DFW-Board-of-Director-Elections.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx

