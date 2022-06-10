Vermont Sugar Season Sweet Success

June 10, 2022 | Montpelier VT – The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) reported today that 2022 Vermont maple syrup production totaled 2.55 million gallons, once again leading the nation in this category and a noteworthy increase from the previous 2 seasons. The 2022 Vermont maple production total is an 800,000-gallon increase from 2021.

“As I always tell my fellow governors, Vermont has, hands-down, the best maple syrup in the world,” said Governor Phil Scott. “This year’s record level of maple production is good news for our sugar makers and our economy, and I appreciate all the hard work that goes into producing the best maple syrup and so many great Vermont maple products every year.”

Vermont remains the top producing state in the Nation. Vermont maple syrup producers put out 6.65 million maple taps in 2022, an increase of 150K over the 2021 total. Yield per tap is estimated to be 0.383 gallon, significantly up from 0.269 gallon from the previous season. Location played a significant part in individual production. The earliest sap flow reported was on New Year’s Day in Vermont. On average, the season lasted 40 days, compared with 29 days in 2021. Vermont’s 2021 value of production totaled $56 million, up from $52.7 million in 2020. The average retail price per gallon was up .80 cents per gallon to $46.30.

“Mother nature smiled on us this year with ideal weather, sap flows and sweetness,” said Allison Hope, Executive Director of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association. “Vermont's sugar makers harvested a great maple crop all across the state; one that was record-breaking for many. For added sweetness, this spring producers celebrated the welcome return of familiar traditions like Maple Open House where they could share their stories and their craft with visitors from near and far. As more and more families make Vermont maple a kitchen staple in their pantries, there's plenty of the new season's crop on tap!”

Vermont has led the U.S. in the number of maple taps every year since 1916 and was only out produced in 1926 and 1918. In 2003 Vermont had 2.12 million taps and has been steadily increasing to 6.65 million in 2022. Annual production prior to 1935 was typically between 1 million and 1.4 million gallons. This dropped to around 200,000 to 300,000 gallons in the 1970’s. Since 2003 Vermont’s maple syrup production has increased from around 500,000 gallons to 2.55 million gallons in 2022.

“Vermont producers were tired after a long, sweet season but they once again have led the country in making a high-quality maple syrup. We are fortunate to enjoy Vermont maple at every meal. Thank you sugar makers,” said Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts.

For the complete Maple Syrup statistics, go to the ‘Crop Production’ report at: https://downloads.usda.library.cornell.edu/usda-esmis/files/tm70mv177/ng452p51p/3x817t30t/crop0622.pdf

The ‘Crop Production’ report and all other NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov.

*Attached images: Vermont Governor Phil Scott performs “First Tapping” ceremony at the UVM Proctor Maple Research Center in Jericho this spring.