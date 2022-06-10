Highly pathogenic avian influenza confirmed in Polk County

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock of duck and geese in Polk County, Oregon. The flock’s owner notified a private veterinarian after the sudden death of at least one bird; meanwhile, other birds in the flock were displaying clinical signs consistent with HPAI. The veterinarian sent a sample of the deceased bird to Oregon State University in Corvallis. A preliminary test came back positive for HPAI. NVSL made the official confirmation on June 9.

HPAI is a highly contagious virus that transmits easily among wild and domestic bird species. Symptoms include diarrhea, incoordination, lethargy, coughing and sneezing, and sudden death, although birds infected with HPAI may not always display outward signs of infection. The virus may spread in various ways, including through contact with infected wild and domestic birds and by contaminated equipment, clothing, and shoes of caretakers. The affected backyard flock in Polk County was known to co-mingle with wild birds at a nearby pond.

If you have domesticated backyard birds, please increase your biosecurity, and keep your birds separated from wild birds, especially waterfowl. If you have birds that appear sick or have died of respiratory or neurological disease, please call 503-986-4711 (Alt Phone: 1-800-347-7028). The risk of HPAI to human health is low, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

If you see sick or dead wild birds, do not collect or handle them but report the incident directly to ODFW at 866-968-2600 or Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

For more tips on protecting your backyard flock, please visit the ODA online at Avian Influenza or en Español at Avian Influenza – Spanish.

Se confirma la influenza aviar altamente patógena en el condado de Polk

El Laboratorio Nacional de Servicios Veterinarios (en inglés: National Vetirinary Services Laboratory, NVSL) del Departamento de Agricultura de los Estados Unidos (en inglés: United States Department of Agriculture, USDA) confirmó la presencia de influenza aviar altamente patógena (IAAP) (en inglés: Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, HPAI) en una bandada de patos y gansos en un patio trasero en el condado de Polk, Oregon. El propietario de la bandada notificó a un veterinario privado después de la muerte repentina de al menos un ave; mientras tanto, otras aves en la bandada mostraban síntomas clínicos consistentes con la IAAP. El veterinario envió una muestra del ave fallecida a la Universidad Estatal de Oregon en Corvallis. Una prueba preliminar dio positiva para la IAAP. NVSL hizo la confirmación oficial el 9 de junio.

La IAAP es un virus altamente contagioso que se transmite fácilmente entre las especies de aves silvestres y domésticas. Los síntomas incluyen diarrea, incoordinación, letargo, tos y estornudos, y muerte súbita, aunque las aves infectadas con IAAP no siempre muestran signos externos de infección. El virus puede propagarse de varias maneras, incluso a través del contacto con aves silvestres y domésticas infectadas y por equipos, ropa y zapatos contaminados de los cuidadores. Se sabía que la bandada afectada en el patio trasero en el condado de Polk se mezclaba con aves silvestres en un estanque cercano.

Si tiene aves domesticadas de patio trasero, aumente su bioseguridad y mantenga a sus aves separadas de las aves silvestres, especialmente las aves acuáticas. Si tiene aves que parecen enfermas o han muerto de enfermedades respiratorias o neurológicas, llame al 503-986-4711 (Teléfono alternativo: 1-800-347-7028). El riesgo de la IAAP para la salud humana es bajo, según los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (in ingles: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC).

Si ve aves silvestres enfermas o muertas, no las recolecte ni las manipule, pero informe el incidente directamente al ODFW al 866-968-2600 o Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

Para obtener más consejos sobre cómo proteger a su bandada de patio trasero, visite al ODA en línea en Avian Influenza o en español en Avian Influenza – Spanish.