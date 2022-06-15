Care For Your Loved Ones With Alzheimer's And Dementia In Lewisville, TX

Our caregivers have been carefully screened for empathy and are specially trained to work with seniors suffering from Alzheimer's and dementia.

Our Caregivers are specially trained to help support your loved ones and assist them with daily tasks.” — Mark Miller

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort Keepers understands the difficulties that families face when caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's disease or dementia, especially when constant supervision is required. Our skilled caregivers provide seniors with intellectual, emotional, and physical support, allowing them to remain independent and enjoy a higher quality of life at home.

Dementia & Alzheimer's Home Care Services in Lewisville, TX offers the following assistance to families:

-Caregivers who are specially trained for advanced care

-Informing families about dementia

-Specific care plans based on the individual's needs and goals of the patient

-Assistance with light housekeeping, transportation, and personal care

-Providing clients with stimulating, joyful, and physically healthy opportunities

-Companionship, respite care, and other support services such as meal planning and preparation

Alzheimer's and Dementia In-Home Care

We go above and beyond to provide high-quality care. Our caregivers have been carefully screened for empathy and are specially trained to work with seniors suffering from Alzheimer's and dementia. They are also given important tools to help clients and their families.

Our specialized dementia care may include:

-Preventing frustration

-Adapting to client needs

-Keeping the home environment healthy and secure

-Individualized care



Comfort Keepers Alzheimer's and dementia in-home care services are designed to encourage meaningful engagement, foster trusting relationships, and adapt to individual needs.

For more information about our in-home dementia and Alzheimer's care, call Comfort Keepers of Lewisville at (972) 736-8500. Our Care Coordinator can arrange for an in-home consultation to determine the best caregiver and care plan for your loved one. We look forward to hearing from you!