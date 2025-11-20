Paragon Home Care Welcomes Anita Irvin as New Director for Community Engagement in McLean, VA

Community engagement is essential to supporting seniors. With Anita’s experience and caring approach, we aim to elevate our caregivers and enhance the person-centered care we provide to our clients.” — Juan Tuason, owner of Paragon Home Care

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paragon Home Care, a trusted provider of in-home senior care in McLean, is excited to announce the appointment of Anita Irvin as its new Director for Community Engagement, starting November 10, 2025. With extensive experience in senior care and memory services, Anita Irvin brings both professional expertise and heartfelt compassion to her new role, helping Paragon Home Care deepen its connection with the Northern Virginia communities and the families there that we serve.

Bringing Experience and Compassion to Senior Care

Anita Irvin brings more than 25 years of experience in long-term care, including leading memory care programs that support both seniors and their families. Throughout her career, she has been dedicated to creating welcoming, supportive environments where seniors feel valued, engaged, and able to enjoy meaningful daily activities. At Paragon, she will oversee community programs, partnerships, and outreach initiatives designed to connect families with the services and guidance they need to help their loved ones thrive at home.

Supporting Families Through In-Home Care

Paragon Home Care provides a wide range of services to support seniors in the comfort of their own homes. From personal care such as bathing, dressing, and meal preparation to companion care and memory care, the company focuses on improving the quality of life for both seniors and their families. Respite care services give family caregivers a well-deserved break while ensuring their loved ones continue to receive attentive, compassionate support.

A Commitment to Northern Virginia

As a well-established service provider in Northern Virginia, Paragon Home Care is committed to building strong community connections. The addition of Anita Irvin strengthens the company’s ability to deliver programs and partnerships that educate, inform, and empower families seeking reliable senior care, giving them the peace of mind they truly deserve. Her role will focus on fostering community relationships, raising awareness about in-home care options, helping families navigate the challenges of aging with confidence, and ensuring seniors receive personalized, compassionate support that enhances their independence, well-being, and overall quality of life every day.

About Paragon Home Care

Paragon Home Care is dedicated to providing professional in-home care services that promote independence, dignity, and well-being for seniors. The company offers personal care, companion support, memory care, and respite care, all delivered with compassion and attention to each individual’s needs. Since 2012, we've become one of Northern Virginia's largest independent agencies, recognized each year by Home Care Pulse as a "Best in Home Care Award" and "Top 100" agency nationwide, based on anonymous client and caregiver feedback.

Contact Paragon Home Care today to learn more about their services, schedule a consultation, ask questions, or discover how their caring professionals can make a meaningful difference in your loved one’s life.

