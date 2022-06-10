Governor Wolf Announces $2 Million in Funding to Support Agricultural Projects in Four Counties

Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of $2 million in funding for five agricultural projects through the First Industries Fund (FIF). The projects, located in four counties, will help existing farms expand their operations and bring in additional revenue.

“Pennsylvania’s economy is deeply rooted in the agriculture industry and supporting projects that spur growth in these communities is important,” said Gov. Wolf. “The funding provided by the First Industries Fund helps farmers in the commonwealth grow their operations. Ensuring our farmers thrive is an investment in Pennsylvania’s future.”

The projects, approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, are as follows:

Chester County

Stephen and Lydia Smucker, through the Chester County Economic Development Council, were approved for an First Industries Fund (FIF) loan in the amount of $400,000. The loan proceeds will be used for the acquisition of a 49.1-acre farm. The project site is located at 1191 Gap Newport Pike, Highland, West Fallowfield and Londonderry Townships, Chester County.

Huntingdon County

Bradley A. and Brittany J. Coffman, through the Southern Alleghenies Planning & Development Commission, were approved for a FIF loan in the amount of $400,000. The loan proceeds will be used for the construction of a 31,369-square-foot swine nursery. The project site is located at 5505 Hughes Road, West Township, Huntingdon County.

Lebanon County

Dalton, Dale, and Kynel Himmelberger, through the Lebanon Valley Economic Development Corporation, were approved for a FIF loan in the amount of $400,000. The loan proceeds will be used for the construction of two 31,500-square-foot broiler houses. The project site is located at 10837 Jonestown Road, Jonestown, Lebanon County.

Clyde, Carolyn, Michael, and Rodney Meyer, through the Lebanon Valley Economic Development Corporation, were approved for a FIF loan in the amount of $400,000. The loan proceeds will be used for the construction of two 31,500-square-foot broiler houses. The project site is located at WS Thompson Avenue, North Annville Township, Lebanon County.

Northumberland County

Kevin D. and Jill A. Brosious, through the SEDA-Council of Governments, were approved for a FIF loan in the amount of $400,000. The loan proceeds will be used for the construction of two 31,500-square-foot broiler houses. The project site is located at 2185 Hallowing Run Rd, Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County.

More information about the First Industries Fund or the Commonwealth Financing Authority can be found on the Department of Community and Economic Development’s website.