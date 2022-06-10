BIDDING OPEN: 25+ Acre Ranch Near Lake Tahoe, Nevada is Selling to Highest Bidder via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Steen Ranch | Near Lake Tahoe, NV Ultimate 25+ acre ranch in verdant Washoe Valley near Reno Gorgeous 16,000sf main house with oversized indoor pool Spacious guest house and historic cottage for visitors Top-of-the-line equestrian facilities including 4,800sf barn

With a current high bid of $3.65 million, Steen Ranch will sell via auction to the highest bidder.

Steen Ranch is an incredible generational estate and would be hard to duplicate in today’s market. Naming your price for a property like this is something you may never see in this area again” — Jeff Rhoades, Business Developer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announced on June 9th that bidding is now open for Steen Ranch, a 25+ acre ranch near Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Listed for $16 million, with a current high bid of $3.65 million, the property is selling to the highest bidder in cooperation with Engel & Volkers Lake Tahoe. Bidding is now live on CASothebys.com, where buyers can digitally place bids from around the world, and will conclude on June 24th..

The ultimate private ranch awaits in Washoe Valley, between the Sierra Nevada Mountains and Lake Tahoe. Encompassing over 25 acres, the estate’s landscape features creeks, ponds, lawns, and native flora in all corners except the putting green. Marvel at the architectural masterpiece of the main house, where a pointed copper roof perches atop wood and river-rock. Inside, craftsmen from around the world have created a minimalist atmosphere with uniquely modern features. Floor-to-ceiling windows and vast sliding glass doors throughout the property frame the panoramic vistas of the estate. The formal dining room seems to float, with an oval island of travertine marble suspended over water and anchored on one side to the main living room floor. Soak the day away in the oversized indoor pool beneath a soaring cathedral ceiling. Guests will relish the 1,200 square feet guest house and 3,500 square feet cottage, featuring hand-hewn wood. The estate boasts a five-bay garage, equestrian facilities, greenhouse, and a large central atrium with a fully retractable roof that opens to the sky.

The eight-bedroom 11-bathroom main house was designed by Clarence Mayhew, a prominent San Francisco Architect. This architectural showpiece displays a simple, yet elegant exterior designed to mirror the natural surroundings with pointed copper roofs atop buildings of wood and river rock. The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors are perfectly positioned to enjoy panoramic views of the outdoor landscape and Washoe Lake. The interior showcases minimalist style with uniquely modern features. The dining room appears to float thanks to an oval island of travertine marble suspended over water and anchored on one side to the main living room floor. An oversized indoor pool sits beneath a soaring cathedral ceiling. The state-of-the-art kitchen and primary suite with views of cascading waterfalls. Outside you will find landscaped grounds, boulders, and a putting green. Steen Ranch boasts a 4,800 square foot circular barn with thirteen double stalls, a 4,800 square foot horse arena, and multiple pastures. The barn also offers a private two-bedroom apartment. Separate from the main house are a 1,200 square foot guest house and a neighboring 3,500 square foot historic cottage. The property also includes a 6,000 square foot five-bay garage, a greenhouse, yurt, and 3,800 square foot atrium with a glass roof that opens to the sky. Making the property extremely efficient for today's buyer, 4045 Old US Highway 395 has an abundance of water rights that supply all of the property's water including three spring-fed ponds, three pumphouses, three cold-water wells, and a geothermal well that creates natural hot springs cascading around the property in addition to generating most of the electricity for the home. Business Developer, Jeff Rhoades states, “Steen Ranch is an incredible generational estate and would be hard to duplicate in today’s market. Naming your price for a property like this is something you may never see in this area again”.

At the foot of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Steen Ranch boasts every benefit of serene rural living despite convenient proximity to both Reno and Lake Tahoe. The emerald-green forests and the sound of creeks is juxtaposed by the amenities, nightlife, and international airport of Reno, offering urban comfort only a half hour drive away. A forest stretches from Steen Ranch’s western border straight to the northeastern edge of Lake Tahoe itself. Let the world-renowned ski resorts and pristine Lake become an extension of your own backyard.

Steen Ranch is available for showings Friday-Sunday 1-4PM and by appointment as well as for private virtual showings.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.

