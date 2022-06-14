MHN Launches “You OK, Bro!?” Summer Campaign Addressing The National Men’s Mental Health Crisis
Leading Men’s Health Advocacy Organizations Schedule Urgent Planning Summit To Examine and Return Recommendations to Meet Global Mental Health Challenges
Our times require a unique approach - things are not normal - so our response cannot be normal,”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A network of men’s health advocacy groups lead by the Men’s Health Network (MHN) is launching a summer campaign of advocacy and events culminating in a summit October 12 at the National Press Club in Washington DC to compile and put forward recommendations to address the men’s mental health crisis. The summit, called “You OK, Bro?” will convene behavioral health experts from several organizations to share research, trends, and discoveries and make suggestions to men, boys, and their loved ones.
— Armin Brott
Initiatives and events included in this campaign include:
• Wear Blue Day for Men's Mental Health Awareness on June 17th continuing every 3rd Friday of the month to stimulate the conversation, "You Ok, Bro?" face-to-face and in social posts. The campaign will be promoted heavily through social media and public relations.
• Minority Men's Mental Health Disparities education throughout the month of July
• Suicide Prevention Road Show
• Webinars, testimonial and other educational content on Mediflix.com for the duration campaign. Mediflix will broadcast a live stream of the summit, produce programming in various forms from long form video to “Mediflix Minutes” that cover urgent items in Men’s Behavioral health such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and the hormone-brain-mood -well being connection
As men navigate the growing mental health challenges brought on by factors like the pandemic, as well as other modern challenges, they are uniquely underserved due to multiple factors, some as simple as the ingrained faux-macho behavior of not discussing feelings. The multigenerational status quo has left men with a paucity of resources and social acceptance when addressing mental health fitness. The coronavirus epidemic and all its employment, health, familial and other disruptions was a unique catalyst that ignited a fierce urgency to assist men. “You Ok, Bro?” is the beginning of a dialog that can start with those words, whether between just two men, or at a national scale. Asking “You Ok, Bro?” is the definitive campaign that will change the way America sees and talks about men’s mental health.
The stigmas around men’s mental health were already an obstacle for many men who need care. The internal shame, or the perception that reaching out for behavioral help, somehow diminishes a man’s strength, has been an insurmountable and lingering barrier that perpetuates suffering. The result is huge segment of the population of men with untreated depression, anxiety, grief and/or addiction that manifests in failed relationships, reduced productivity, divorce, alcoholism, drug abuse, and even suicide. Each one of these misery markers was made more malignant by the pandemic and have exacerbated racial and political strife and violence that have dominated the last several years.*
“Our times require a unique approach - things are not normal - so our response cannot be normal,” said Armin Brott.
“The goal of this summit is to start the conversation about needs and solutions, connect men with resources and crystalize the issues and solutions facing men and boys.”
The summit will be live-streamed on Mediflix.com, a streaming network devoted to medical content. Additional content will be added before and after the summit that is supplemental to the conference.
Our Organizations:
Men’s Health Network
Men's Health Network is a national non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health awareness and disease prevention messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation.
Healthy Men Inc.
Through guy-friendly language and messaging, HMI is reimagining how health and wellness providers and companies can engage with men and boys to overcome their hesitancy and resistance, empowering them and their loved ones to learn and take prompt action. Leveraging awareness, education, outreach, advocacy, and public policy, HMI partners with expert individual and organizations providing resources, support, training, and programs for wellness and comprehensive health self-management -- the core components of masculinity.
National Black Men's Health Network
Our mission is to provide health education to all and reach black men, boys, and their families with health awareness messages and tools, screening programs, relaxation techniques, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation.
Men’s Health Caucus
The Men’s Health Caucus of the American Public Health Association advocates for health needs of males their families including, but not limited to, health awareness and disease prevention, screening, early detection, treatment, advocacy and public health. The Caucus develops programs to address a wide range of male health topics, needs and emerging trends and issues.
*For more information on mental health issues facing men, see links below, or search Men's Health Network Library.
1. https://www.menshealthnetwork.org/library/behavioral-health-boys-men-covid-19-economic.pdf
2. https://www.menshealthnetwork.org/library/behavioral-health-boys-men-covid-19-clinical.pdf
3. https://www.menshealthnetwork.org/library/behavioral-health-boys-men-covid-19-minorities.pdf
4. https://www.menshealthnetwork.org/library/depression-anxiety-males-gender-specific-screening-tools-report.pdf
5. https://www.menshealthnetwork.org/library/depression-anxiety-males-report.pdf
###
Joe Harris
Men's Health Network/Sweet Science
+1 484-748-1295
email us here