Statement from Attorney General Donovan on Decision to Step Down

Attorney General T.J. Donovan today announced that he is stepping down from the office of Attorney General effective Monday, June 20, 2022, at 5 p.m. in order to accept the position of Director of Public Policy and U.S. State Strategies for the company Roblox. Donovan will be based in Vermont.

Attorney General Donovan issued the following statement regarding his decision:

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Vermont for nearly the last 16 years as an elected official. The Attorney General’s Office has a strong team in place to carry out its duties to protect Vermonters until the next Attorney General is sworn in. While this is a difficult decision, I’m excited that this new role will allow me to continue to advance consumer protections. I will also continue to advocate for kids, teens, and their families while learning about and building safeguards into emerging trends and technologies.

I want to thank the public servants at the Attorney General’s Office for their friendship, dedication, and hard work on behalf of all Vermonters.”

Per 3 V.S.A § 153 (b), Chief Deputy Attorney General Joshua Diamond will assume and discharge the duties of Attorney General unless and until the vacancy is filled by Governor Scott per 17 V.S.A § 2623. Additionally, the likely next Attorney General will be nominated in approximately 60 days during the Vermont primary election on August 9th. Chief Deputy Diamond is one of the most experienced and well-regarded attorneys in Vermont and has the experience, knowledge, and ability to lead the Attorney General’s Office through this transition.

Media contact :

Lauren Jandl, Chief of Staff

802-828-3171

Last modified: June 10, 2022