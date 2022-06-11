MGM BEHAVIORAL SUCCESSFUL REACCREDATION
The company MGM Behavioral have successfully renewed their reaccreditation with AHCA Healthcare licensing.
MGM Behavioral have met the quality standards and measures and has the capacity to continue to evolve, improve and advance, thereby becoming increasingly effective at improving peoples health.””MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company MGM Behavioral have successfully renewed their reaccreditation with AHCA Healthcare licensing. AHCA are responsible for the administration of the Florida Medicaid program, licensure and regulation of Florida’s health facilities and for providing information to Floridians about the quality of care they receive, and MGM Behavioral have met the quality standards and measures and has the capacity to continue to evolve, improve and advance, thereby becoming increasingly effective at improving the health of the residents of people thereby obtaining their licensing and reaccreditation.
MGM Behavioral was established in 2011 to provide evidence-based, research-driven behavioral therapy and psychological care to children, youth, adults, and their families. Our goal is to impact each family to produce a significant and lasting change to better their lives. They’ve got several programs that are designed to ensure that individuals or a group with mental illness can live independent, fulfilling lives such as; applied behavior analysis, therapy and counseling, social skills groups and lots more.
MGM Behavioral has been under the leadership of its executive director Doctor Sai Rivero. Sai Rivero is a clinical psychologist, board-certified behavior analyst (BCBA), and pediatric behavior consultant. She has many years of experience working with children who struggle with mental health issues and maladaptive behaviors as well as working with parents in providing personalized expertise, tools, ideas and solutions using the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis.
She specializes in assessing behaviors and developing behavior intervention plans for children who demonstrate challenging behaviors, and giving parents the tools, and support to increase structure at home. Ms. Rivero holds a PhD in Psychology and a dual master’s degree in Psychology and Industrial & Organizational Psychology. She received her BCBA training from Florida Institute of Technology.
