Abyde named Fast 50 honoree by Tampa Bay Business Journal

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading compliance solution provider Abyde receives honor as one of Tampa Bay’s fastest-growing privately held companies.

The Tampa Bay Business Journal selected the Fast 50 based on companies’ percentage of annual growth over three years. Final rankings will be revealed at a local event on July 28, 2022.

“The Tampa Bay area is an emerging market for tech companies and entrepreneurs and we couldn’t be more honored of being named one of the fastest-growing companies in the area,” said Matt DiBlasi, President and Co-Founder of Abyde. “I am so proud of our team and all that they’ve accomplished in such a short time – they deserve every bit of this honor. The best part is knowing that this is just the beginning for Abyde and our people. We look forward to continuing as a leader in the budding Tampa Bay ecosystem.”



About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations could exist. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

