Through Partnership with Deepgram, Vocinity Further Enhances Its Industry-Leading Video-Based Conversational Assistants

Vocinity integrates Deepgram’s Automatic Speech Recognition to enhance the quality and reduce the latency of interactions with their virtual video assistants.

We are excited to see our technology used in Vocinity's innovative video-based virtual humans. Human-level conversations will change the way we interact with each other and do business." — Adam Sypniewski, CTO of Deepgram

RESTON, VIRGINA, USA, June 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reston, VA – June 16, 2022 – Vocinity announced today the integration of Deepgram ’s Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) platform. The combined solution enhances the quality and reduces the latency of interactions with Vocinity’s virtual sales and service assistants. Vocinity works with best-in-class technology partners while abstracting the complexity from citizen developers using their no-code agent builder. This integration further demonstrates the scalability and flexibility of the Vocinity solution.Vocinity already provides the most advanced, interactive conversational video assistants that engage by having natural voice-based, rich media conversations. Vocinity AI-powered, no-code, zero-footprint, no download virtual assistants make shopping, sales, and service interactions more engaging, informative, and profitable.To enable these experiences, Vocinity leverages best-of-breed providers for voice recognition, conversational AI , text-to-speech, digital humans, and proprietary breakthrough technology to enable truly human-like experiences. The addition of Deepgram enhances its industry-leading position by improving recognition rates and further reducing its best-in-class latency.“Deepgram’s easy-to-use APIs allow us to add it to our platform quickly,” said Nathan Stratton, Founder, and CTO of Vocinity. “And their patented deep neural network meets our price, accuracy, and latency performance needs better than other competing solutions.”“We are excited to see our technology used in Vocinity’s innovative video-based virtual humans,” said Adam Sypniewski, CTO of Deepgram. “It’s great that our AI technology, supporting human-level conversations, will change the way we interact with each other and do business.”The Vocinity platform is a customer and partner-friendly solution for enterprises, brands, and retailers. Vocinity virtual assistants deliver valuable outcomes up to 900% less expensive than full-time employees or contractors. Go to https://www.vocinity.com and speak with Gabbi directly to learn more.About VocinityFounded in 2018, Vocinity addresses the cost, coverage, and consistency challenges of finding and retaining quality staff by enabling powerful brand and product experiences — when, where, and how consumers want them. With our no-code agent builder, Vocinity puts the power of video and voice, conversational brand assistants, into the hands of high-value brands of any size or technical know-how. For more information, visit vocinity.com.About DeepgramDeepgram is the leader in scalable speech recognition. With our easy-to-use API, developers easily convert audio to text and build experiences that increase revenues and maximize employee productivity. Unlike previous generations, Deepgram has taken an entirely new approach to speech recognition, ditching brittle methods—heuristics-based speech processing— for an end-to-end deep learning AI architecture. With this patented approach, users can access the industry’s fastest, most accurate, and highly scalable AI technology with a simple API call. Deepgram takes the heavy lifting out of noisy, multi-speaker, hard-to-understand audio transcriptions, so companies can focus on what they do best. www.deepgram.com

