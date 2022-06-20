eyefactive presents multi-user software at ISE 2022 in Barcelona
At the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) eyefactive presented a multi-user software on an interactive LED video wall.HAMBURG, GERMANY, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The multi-user software presents users with various information about the products and services of EXACT solutions in a playful space setting. Users direct spaceships to different planets to open the corresponding information.
The LED video wall (primeTOUCH No-Y ) with touchscreen function is a new product from EXACT solutions. An L-shaped variant was presented at the ISE. The resolution is 3840 x 648 pixels with a pixel pitch of 1.58 mm and a peak brightness of 1200 nit.
eyefactive used its proprietary native touchscreen AppSDK framework for the software development, which is designed for interactive solutions with an unlimited number of touch points and users at the same time. The software was developed together with interface design specialists Goldfuchs from Hamburg.
The software could be operated simultaneously by several users on the huge touchscreen surface.
- Multi-user touchscreen software in a playful space setting
- L-Shaped LED video wall with touchscreen functionality
- Interactive collaboration solution on a 86'' touchscreen with click-share technology
In addition to the video wall solution, an interactive corporate communication software was displayed on a 86” LED touchscreen. The special feature here: via click-share technology, multiple users can connect from their PC, tablet or smartphone directly to the application.
Read the full article here: https://www.eyefactive.com/en/press-releases/eyefactive-presents-multi-user-software-ise-2022
Interactive LED Videowall with Multi-User Software