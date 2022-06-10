Rerelease* Suspects Wanted for Homicides in the District

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance with locating suspects who are currently wanted for homicide offenses.

Homicide: 1800 Block of 9th Street, Northwest on Monday, August 23, 2021

At approximately 2:24 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 32 year-old Ali Jamil Al-Mahdi, of Southeast, DC.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 26 year-old Deonte Patterson, of Southeast, DC. Patterson is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Second Degree Murder while Armed. Patterson can be seen in the photo below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Homicide: 600 Block of 46th Place, Southeast, on Thursday, August 6, 2020

At approximately 5:47 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A second adult male was located at the scene, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Additionally, a juvenile male walked into a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 26-year-old Michael Brittingham, of Northeast, DC.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 18 year-old Dreaun Young, of Southeast, DC. He is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, charging him as an adult, with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

He can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. In partnership with MPD, The United States Marshals Service has offered an additional $15,000, bringing the total reward amount to $40,000 for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in this case. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

