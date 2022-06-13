BESLER Named Black BookTM 2022 Top Client-Rated Financial Solution in Two Categories
BESLER was recently named a Black BookTM 2022 Top Client-Rated Financial Solution in two different health care revenue cycle related categories.
PRINCETON, NJ, USA, June 13, 2022
— Jonathan Besler, President and CEO of BESLER
BESLER, a market leader in revenue recovery and hospital reimbursement solutions, announced that it was recently named a Black BookTM 2022 Top Client-Rated Financial Solution in two different categories: Revenue Recovery & Accounts Receivable Solutions and Revenue Integrity & Billing Compliance Software.
“We’re very proud that our Revenue Integrity services are so well regarded by revenue cycle professionals in the healthcare industry,” said Jonathan Besler, President and CEO of BESLER.
Black Book collected survey responses from nearly 5,000 hospital and health system Chief Financial Officers, Vice Presidents of Finance and RCM, Controllers, Business Office Managers, Staff, Consultants and Directors to determine the top-performing vendors among in-demand financial software, technology platforms and systems.
Black Book conducts polls and surveys with healthcare executives and front-line users about their current technology and services partners and awards top-performing vendors based on performance and on 18 indicators of client experience, loyalty and customer satisfaction.
Black Book's full 2022 financial software solutions survey results including 40 RCM categories and 300+ vendors can be viewed on its website.
About BESLER
BESLER combines best-in-class healthcare ﬁnance expertise with proprietary technology to help hospitals improve revenue and reimbursement integrity. Over the last thirty-five years, our revenue recovery and reimbursement solutions have delivered more than $4 billion of additional revenue to hundreds of hospitals across the U.S. For more information, visit www.besler.com.
