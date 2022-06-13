Submit Release
News Search

There were 453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,032 in the last 365 days.

BESLER Named Black BookTM 2022 Top Client-Rated Financial Solution in Two Categories

BESLER | Revenue Recovery & Hospital Reimbursement Solutions

BESLER | Revenue Recovery & Hospital Reimbursement Solutions

BESLER was recently named a Black BookTM 2022 Top Client-Rated Financial Solution in two different health care revenue cycle related categories.

We’re very proud that our Revenue Integrity services are so well regarded by revenue cycle professionals in the healthcare industry.”
— Jonathan Besler, President and CEO of BESLER
PRINCETON, NJ, USA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BESLER Named Black BookTM 2022 Top Client-Rated Financial Solution in Two Categories

BESLER, a market leader in revenue recovery and hospital reimbursement solutions, announced that it was recently named a Black BookTM 2022 Top Client-Rated Financial Solution in two different categories: Revenue Recovery & Accounts Receivable Solutions and Revenue Integrity & Billing Compliance Software.

“We’re very proud that our Revenue Integrity services are so well regarded by revenue cycle professionals in the healthcare industry,” said Jonathan Besler, President and CEO of BESLER.

Black Book collected survey responses from nearly 5,000 hospital and health system Chief Financial Officers, Vice Presidents of Finance and RCM, Controllers, Business Office Managers, Staff, Consultants and Directors to determine the top-performing vendors among in-demand financial software, technology platforms and systems.

Black Book conducts polls and surveys with healthcare executives and front-line users about their current technology and services partners and awards top-performing vendors based on performance and on 18 indicators of client experience, loyalty and customer satisfaction.

Black Book's full 2022 financial software solutions survey results including 40 RCM categories and 300+ vendors can be viewed on its website.

About BESLER
BESLER combines best-in-class healthcare ﬁnance expertise with proprietary technology to help hospitals improve revenue and reimbursement integrity. Over the last thirty-five years, our revenue recovery and reimbursement solutions have delivered more than $4 billion of additional revenue to hundreds of hospitals across the U.S. For more information, visit www.besler.com.

###

Kelly Wisness
BESLER
+1 314-805-3113
email us here

You just read:

BESLER Named Black BookTM 2022 Top Client-Rated Financial Solution in Two Categories

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.