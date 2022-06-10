An Imaginative Avenue for Learning
Author Symone Smith purposefully writes a twist on traditional children’s bookPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s books are tailored to be easy-to-read content, yet they are brimming with brilliance. The creativity expressed in warm words and imaginative illustrations sparks interest and stimulates the imagination in children, affording an avenue for learning. Author Symone Smith cleverly crafts I Can Read, an engaging children’s book that entertains and embraces education.
We are often familiar with children’s books that prompt questions and furnish fun facts—creating consciousness, thriving thinking, and invigorating imagination. I Can Read puts a spin on the traditional children’s book. While it does give off the familiar vibe at first glance with its rapid-fire questions, a spacious section for answering, and fantastic fun facts, I Can Read intentionally incorporates grammatical errors to cultivate reading comprehension. The author puts this peculiar yet powerful method on purpose to lock in interaction among children by allowing them to immediately identify poor sentence and grammar structure, giving them the opportunity to say, “I noticed the author made a mistake!”
On top of the voice, analysis, and critical thinking that the interaction in I Can Read provides, this engaging children’s book also introduces animals, some of which are not even well-known, by naming them through the twenty-six letters in the alphabet.
Symone Smith authors children and adult books. She graduated from Provine High School located in Jackson, MS. Smith has an Associate in Marketing and owns Magnificent, a company that provides marketing tips, upscale workout apparel, and health and beauty products. The author lives in New Orleans, Louisiana, and is a doting mother of three.
I Can Read gives children a different look at education and wildlife. Enjoy the excitement of reading and grab your copy now! Available on Amazon and other major online bookstore resellers.
