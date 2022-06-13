EvidenceCare Creates First Clinical Advisory Group for AdmissionCare
To continue improving its clinical platform, EvidenceCare recently formed its first Clinical Advisory Group with top clinical and revenue cycle leaders.
With physician burnout at an all-time high, we want to be creating innovative products that physicians actually want to use. That's why this group is essential to achieve that goal.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an ongoing commitment to improving its clinical platform, EvidenceCare recently formed its first Clinical Advisory Group. The group consists of various clinical and revenue cycle leaders and stakeholders in top health systems.
The focus of this particular group is on EvidenceCare’s product, AdmissionCare, which integrates the bed status criteria needed to properly admit patients directly in the physician’s workflow in the EHR.
The Clinical Advisory Group meets in-person and virtually on a quarterly basis with the goal of enhancing AdmissionCare through product feedback, future enhancements, and best practices.
With a mission of optimizing clinical workflows in the EHR, EvidenceCare believes an acute focus on end-user experience and feedback is part of what makes our products solve cumbersome administrative problems for clinicians.
“We’re creating products to solve outdated physician workflows and make their jobs easier,” said Dr. Brian Fengler, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at EvidenceCare. “With physician burnout at an all-time high, we want to be creating innovative products that physicians actually want to use. That's why this group is essential to achieve that goal.”
The following were the members of the initial Clinical Advisory Group who met in-person at the inaugural meeting in May 2022 at EvidenceCare’s office in Brentwood, TN.
In order from left to right:
Margaret Hayes – UR Nurse, Clinical Integration – EvidenceCare
Carol Howard – VP, Clinical Revenue Cycle Integration – EvidenceCare
Dr. Phillip Coule – VP, Chief Medical Officer – Augusta University Health
Dr. Jeff Cheung – Chairman of Emergency Medicine – One Brooklyn Health
Dr. Scott Mackey – Chief Medical Informatics Officer – Louisana Children's Medical Center
Dr. Julie Harrigan – Corporate VP of Physician Informatics – Ardent Health Services
Bobby Cordier – Sr. Director of Product – EvidenceCare
Dr. Brian Fengler – Co-founder & Chief Medical Officer – EvidenceCare
Dr. Jamelle Bowers – Vice President of Medical Affairs – Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
Not pictured (full group):
Dr. Sonja DeVaul – ED Physician – MedStar Health
Andrea Ortman – VP, Inpatient Care Management & Post-Acute Care – Geisinger
Devonne Grizzle – Chief Clinical Officer – Quorum Health
Dr. Scott Upton – Physician Advisor – Sharp HealthCare
Randy King – ED Residency Program Director – Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
Dr. Amit Vashist – Chief Clinical Officer – Ballad Health
About EvidenceCare
EvidenceCare is a unique clinical decision support system (CDSS) because of its EHR-integrated platform that optimizes clinician workflows to deliver better patient care, reduce hospital costs, and capture more revenue. Founded in response to the professional experience of emergency physician Dr. Brian Fengler, the platform provides clinicians with evidence-based care and measurable outcomes. To learn more, visit www.evidence.care
