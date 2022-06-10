Nurses to Uncork & Unwind Near Pittsburgh
After serving the community during COVID, nurses from Western Pennsylvania take a well-deserved break Thursday, June 23 to celebrate the healthcare profession.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denise Bowes
RealogicHR
dbowes@realogicsolutions.com
www.realogichrcare.com
After serving the community throughout COVID, nurses from Western Pennsylvania plan to take a well-deserved break on the evening of Thursday, June 23, at Lingrow Farm to celebrate the healthcare profession.
Collin George, RealogicHR Operations Manager, said, “Burnout continues to increase across healthcare as nurses and other professionals work long, back-to-back shifts. The goal of hosting this event is to provide a way to address the burnout by allowing providers the opportunity to unwind and take a break together, as a community.”
RealogicHR has been organizing the Uncork and Unwind event since the beginning of the year and plans to provide a fun-filled night full of live entertainment by The Delaneys, a band from Beaver Country, catering by Twisted Thistle, and exceptional giveaways from local businesses.
Event giveaways range from a wine refrigerator to free ice cream to a $1,000 grand prize. Denise Bowes, Director, Corporate Marketing and Programs, said, “It’s been great to watch the community come together and show support to all the healthcare professionals in the area. We want to extend a special thank you to the local businesses who have generously chosen to donate prizes and to everyone that helped coordinate the event.”
A list of the local businesses who are participating is as follows:
• AutoZone
• Home Mart Pharmacy
• Fox's Pizza Den
• Taco Bell
• Iron Tattoo
• State Farm
• Lowes
• MAC Auctions
• Sprankles Market
• Ice Cream Pump
Additional prizes include:
• 24-inch wine fridge
• Uncle Joe's Beef Smoker
• Foot Massager
• Neck & Back Massager
• MagiCard 100 single side ID printer (print from your phone!)
• Optiglo 1500-watt red light therapy device
• Brief Smart HEPA Purifier
“We are so excited about this event! We had planned to have a gathering this past January but had to postpone, so this has been in the works for quite a while. Every detail of the event has been planned for our healthcare professionals and it’s an occasion that you won’t want to miss!” says Becky Inks, RealogicHR Manager of Administration, who has played a key role in planning the event’s activities.
RealogicHR believes that all nurses and healthcare providers deserve more appreciation, which is why they are extending an invite to anyone holding a badge (e.g., CNA, admin, scheduler, etc.) in healthcare to attend the event.
About RealogicHR: RealogicHR, division of Realogic Solutions, is a national staffing company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that focuses on the healthcare and technology industries. Formed in 2020, RealogicHR has already connected with thousands of people and organizations, from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses, to improve careers and workforce retention.
Denise Bowes
RealogicHR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn