LB 1024 Capital Projects Fund Application Announcement

The Department of Economic Development (DED) announces that, in accordance with the requirement of Section

13(3) of LB 1024 (2022 Neb. Laws), it will open an optional pre-application period for qualified public and private

entities to apply for a grant using funds received from the federal Capital Projects Fund under the federal American

Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The DED is required by the enactment of LB 1024 to open an application period from July 1, 2022 to July 15, 2022;

however, the federal government has not yet provided final approval to a revised State of Nebraska plan to utilize

these funds. Therefore, the agency fully expects to develop formal application forms and to announce and open

additional grant application periods once federal approval of the Capital Projects Fund state plan is received.

On March 4, 2022, the State of Nebraska submitted its original Capital Projects Fund grant plan to the U.S.

Department of Treasury which dedicated the entire fund (except for administration costs) for broadband services.

The State of Nebraska is in the process of submitting a revised state plan application to incorporate the requirements

of LB 1024. No awards or allocations will be made from the federal Coronavirus Capital Projects Funds until the

state Grant Plan has been approved by the U.S. Treasury Department. A subsequent formal application period will

be announced within 10 business days of the State of Nebraska receiving approval of the revised Grant Plan from

the federal government.

Further, the DED would like to advise interested stakeholders that LB 1024 Section 13(2) requires any funds that are

used for eligible broadband infrastructure projects to be administered in a manner consistent with the Nebraska

Broadband Bridge Act, except that the matching funds requirement in section 86-1304 shall not apply to such federal

funding for broadband projects.

The updated Capital Projects Fund plan has allocated $80 million ($40 to congressional districts 1 and 3) for

broadband projects. In order to streamline applications for eligible broadband infrastructure projects in

Congressional District 1 and Congressional District 3, the DED intends to partner with the Nebraska Public Service

Commission to administer all grant applications for broadband projects in those districts.

The updated Capital Projects Fund plan has allocated $35 million to Congressional District 2. The DED will retain

administration of these funds which must be dedicated for grants to multipurpose community facilities that are located

within a city of the metropolitan class.

For further information, located below are links to: 1) LB 1024 (Neb. Laws 2022); 2) the State of Nebraska’s revised Capital Projects Fund application; and 3) the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Act (Neb. Rev. Stat. §86-1301 – §86-1312):