LIBRARY LEVER LAUNCHES MISSION BASED BUYING GROUP PROVIDING LIBRARIES SUPPORT PURCHASING, RECEIVING VALUE WITH VENDORS
Founded by leaders in supporting library procurement, new organization wants to drive conversations around value, usage, and "client wellness."
We're here to support publishers, while also helping to drive usage so that libraries are paying for products that provide excellent value.”POUND RIDGE, NY, USA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Library Lever is happy to announce its upcoming launch into the business of assisting libraries in their procurement of eContent, subscriptions, and other services. With a team that has over 50 years of experience in libraries and library procurement, Library Lever's mission is to enable libraries to purchase products that will provide value to patrons and learners, through creative pricing and discount structures based on engagement and usage. Library Lever is launching with a founding member, Touro University System of over 40 campuses, as well as 10 vendor partners.
"The days of standard price sheets with consortia discounts are over," said Library Lever Founder and CEO Robert Karen. "We see budgets declining, and it's time for publishers to get creative in the way they price. We're here to support publishers, while also helping to drive usage so that libraries are paying for products that provide excellent value."
The Library Lever model is based around its unique Client Wellness Program. Developed by Heather Dray, a librarian who has been a library director as well as worked for both vendors and consortia, the focus will be on helping to develop an econtent strategy, and also ensuring that client libraries receive regular "wellness" checks so that they are achieving true value for their investment by reaching their user impact goals.
"I know from experience that librarians are often so busy, they don't have time to assess the value and impact across all resources while also performing the outreach necessary to ensure users are actively engaging with resources," Dray explained. "That's why having a dedicated Client Wellness Program as part of our offering to libraries will help to ensure that libraries achieve usage, engagement and student success goals."
Another aspect that makes Library Lever unique is its emphasis on building a community of librarians to share best practices, provide marketing and training materials, as well as amplify the voices of library leaders. The community is growing, and open to all librarians - whether they join Library Lever or not - at community.librarylever.com.
Libraries who are interested in learning more about Library Lever are welcome to get in touch via the website at https://www.Librarylever.com.
