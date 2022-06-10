Submit Release
VotifyNow App Helping With Voter & Election Integrity

The Founder Johnny Vieira of VotifyNow

WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With many people having questions about both voter integrity and voter access, VotifyNow set out to equip voters with a tool and the analytics they need to share information and get answers in real time “as opposed to months or years after the fact.

Founder J. Vieira created VotifyNow, an app that helps users of all political persuasions to verify voting information in their local, state, and national elections. In developing the app, Vieira realized it should allow users to “see something, say something,” he said. “I thought this was a great way to get boots-on-the-ground in real time looking into possible nefarious activities.”

VotifyNow allows users to upload a brief description, image, short video clip, or pdf of what they observe onto the app, where an algorithm is used to analyze patterns and spotlight suspicious activity that can be further explored or investigated, he said.

VotifyNow has also rolled out expanded features to assist users in monitoring any irregularities they might spot at voter polling stations, and users can even check the app for information on local candidates and upcoming meetings for their local county board of supervisors, city council, or school board, he said.

The app is currently available on the App Store for Apple iPhones and Google Play for Android phones.
Vieira plans to keep refining the app with “little tweaks” based on feedback he receives from users to make the app more “geo-targeted” and even more effective.

The beauty of the app is that it’s nonpartisan and not affiliated with any government agencies, Vieira said. Users can remain anonymous if they wish, and their information will not be shared with any third parties.
A self-declared “crazy workaholic,” Vieira has made several new apps, including Pet Your Face, an app that morphs users’ photos with pictures of their pets; an app called Riderzz that allows tired or tipsy users to hire a driver; and Tribefluence, an app that connects advertisers with social media influencers.

Vieira Business Ventures ( V.B.V ) was proud to finally launch VotifyNow and hope people on both sides of the isle will see the app's ability to help bring some confidence back into a somewhat fractured system.

