Top Colorado Springs IT Company Offers New CMMC Series On YouTube

Colorado Computer Support (CCS) in Colorado Springs, CO, has just announced a new YouTube education series on what defense contractors across the United States need to know about CMMC going into the second half of 2022 and beyond. The new series will be released every week and cover topics such as what CMMC is, who needs to be certified, and how to prepare for certification. CCS is a long-time leader in providing quality IT support and services to businesses in the Rocky Mountain region. CCS is excited to offer this valuable resource to the defense contracting community.
Whether you're just starting to research CMMC or already working on your certification, be sure to tune in to our YouTube channel every week for the latest information and education on CMMC.
What Is CMMC?
The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) is a certification framework that provides a way to measure an organization's cybersecurity posture.
CMMC consists of three levels, each representing an increasing level of cybersecurity maturity. To achieve certification, organizations must undergo an assessment by a certified third-party assessor.
CMMC is designed to help organizations improve their cybersecurity posture and protect themselves from cyber threats.
CMMC also intends to assure customers and suppliers that an organization is taking steps to protect its information. The certification process is voluntary, but many organizations find it increasingly necessary to demonstrate their commitment to cybersecurity.
CMMC provides a way for organizations to do just that.
Who Needs To Be CMMC Compliant?
Any company that wants to do business with the US military must be CMMC compliant. That's because the CMMC certification is required for any organization that handles Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). To get certified, companies must undergo an audit by a third-party assessor to ensure they meet the CMMC requirements.
The process can be costly and time-consuming, but it's worth it for companies that want to demonstrate their commitment to cybersecurity. In addition, being CMMC compliant shows potential clients that you're serious about protecting their data.
So if your company wants to do business with the military or other organizations that require CMMC compliance, make sure you start the certification process as soon as possible.
Are Managed IT Service Providers A Fit For CMMC?
Managed IT services providers (MSPs) have been a staple in the business world for years, offering comprehensive support for everything from email and file sharing to data backup and disaster recovery. However, with the recent release of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), many MSPs wonder if they are still a fit for today's business landscape. Many MSPs are choosing to offer CMMC consulting and CMMC services starting in 2022.
The answer is a resounding yes! CMMC is designed to help businesses improve their cybersecurity posture, and MSPs are uniquely positioned to assist with this effort. They have the technical expertise to assess and implement the controls required by CMMC, and they also have experience managing complex IT environments.
As a result, MSPs are well-equipped to help businesses navigate the CMMC landscape and ensure that their cybersecurity program is up to par.
